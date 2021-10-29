A campaign to remove Elk Grove Mayor Bobbie Singh-Allen from office in an election was unsuccessful.
That effort, which was launched in May by the activist group, Elk Grove Hmong Americans (EGHA), did not meet their petition’s Oct. 21 deadline to take that action further, noted Elk Grove City Clerk Jason Lindgren.
“No petition paperwork has been filed to date,” he said on Oct. 25. “Based on timelines established under the state of California elections code, there is no further action for me to take in regards to the matter. Without a petition filed within the prescribed timeline, the matter of this particular petition concludes.”
EGHA needed about 11,000 signatures to have the recall measure placed on the November 2022 city ballot. It was not confirmed by press time whether the group acquired that many signatures.
The effort to remove Singh-Allen from her mayoral seat was based on Elk Grove Hmong Americans’ claim that she made derogatory comments that targeted the Hmong community.
Singh-Allen, who denied EGHA’s allegations, was elected mayor last year when she defeated incumbent Steve Ly, who became America’s first Hmong mayor four years earlier.
The then-Elk Grove Unified School District trustee joined the mayoral race after becoming one of several local women to allege they were harassed by Ly’s associates or supporters.
Singh-Allen also used her personal Facebook page to refer to the Hmong patriarchal clan system as a “controlling and intimidating system used to attack and silence these women.” It was that statement, which led to protests against Singh-Allen that also included an online petition for her to resign from her then-current position as an Elk Grove school board trustee.
Last year, the Elk Grove City Council voted, 4-0, to have the Sacramento County Grand Jury investigate allegations against Ly. He abstained from that vote.
In past interviews with the Citizen, Ly denied allegations that he had associates harass people, and he stated that he does not condone anyone who engages in disrespectful and harmful behavior toward women or people, in general.
Ly recently announced that he is the president and CEO of a new civil rights organization, Asian American Civil Liberties & Anti-Defamation. He also helped organize that nonprofit, which he noted was “born out of some of the activities that we saw in Elk Grove, specifically.”
“There were many Asian Americans that approached me in the last two years that talked about what they felt was a suppression of free speech,” he said in an interview with the Citizen earlier this month.
Elk Grove Hmong Americans were organized by Elk Grove residents Mia Foster and Sai Vang, and Orangevale resident Marie Vue.
Foster, who has since reconciled with Singh-Allen and is no longer a member of the group, declined to comment for this story, noting that she is “out of the loop on the recall.”
With the recall campaign concluded, Vue shared her thoughts on that effort.
“What we have here is a politician who is unwilling to swallow their pride and do the right thing,” she said. “We have a politician who continues to divide the community and continues to perpetuate hate onto Asian Americans, specifically Hmong Americans right here in Elk Grove.
“This has never been about the recall. I want for the people to know that this is about holding your elected officials accountable for their actions. This is about a politician who ran their campaign under the headline, ‘integrity.’ This is about a politician who boasts about bringing the community together.”
Singh-Allen told the Citizen that the recall effort was based on false claims.
“A handful of people connected to the former mayor manufactured false claims of racism,” she said. “The community sees through them. They rejected them in November and again last week.
“Weaponizing racism is dangerous when we need everyone working together to combat hate. As an Asian American immigrant, I will continue to work hard and build bridges with all communities as I have for decades as a school board trustee, community leader, and now mayor.”
Singh-Allen mentioned that the recall’s failure was reflective of voter confidence in her work and abilities.
“They have spoken loud and clear yet again,” she said. “When Elk Grove elected me in November 2020 by the largest number of votes for mayor in Elk Grove history, they sent a clear message: The voters wanted change.”
Singh-Allen added that voters also wanted “good governance and a leader that put our community above self.”
“They wanted a mayor that collaborated with stakeholders and colleagues,” she said. “They wanted a mayor committed to economic development and coming out of COVID(-19) stronger.
“This past year, I have worked hard to deliver on those promises.”
