The sounds of autumn: falling rain, flowing breezes, crunching leaves, and leaf blowers whirring in the morning. But the rude awakenings of leaf blowers could soon be a thing of the past.
California will ban the sale of gas-powered leaf blowers, lawn mowers, generators and other small off-road engines as soon as 2024, due to a bill recently signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom.
Assembly Bill 1346 takes a gradual approach to phasing out the gas-powered machines by only banning the purchase and sale of new gas-powered equipment. Californians can still use previously owned gas-powered machines.
The bill, which was authored by Assemblymember Marc Berman, D-Menlo Park, also requires all new, small off-road engines sold to produce zero emissions by 2024 or by whenever the California Air Resources Board determines the requirement is feasible.
“Zero-emission technology is here, and we need to rapidly transition away from fossil fuels for the benefit of our communities, workers, and our planet,” Berman said over email, noting that the idea for the bill came from a constituent. “Everyone will benefit from cleaner air and its associated reductions in asthma, lung disease, and cancer.”
Using a leaf blower for an hour emits as much smog-forming pollution as driving a car from Los Angeles to Denver, according to the California Air Resources Board (CARB). In addition to the environmental benefits, the CARB projects that the resulting emissions reductions will save $8.8 billion in health costs through 2043 and prevent 892 premature deaths.
“I want to emphasize that this is not just about the environment—this is about human health,” Berman said.
He added that workers frequently using gas equipment are at higher risk of cancer.
The law’s supporters include several asthma management and prevention groups and environmental organizations, including 350 Sacramento, which focuses its efforts on climate change.
As the electrical grid and cars become more efficient and produce less pollution, the transition to electrical engines grows more appropriate, according to CARB retiree and 350 Sacramento legislative committee chair Will Brieger.
But the biggest buzz surrounding the new law is the potential reduction in a different type of pollution: noise.
“For those of us who started working at home because of the pandemic, we’ve sort of had a rude awakening that weekday mornings: it’s deafening in suburban neighborhoods because there are so many services mowing and blowing,” Brieger said.
The cost of zero emissions
Cooper Lawn Care in Sacramento will be one of the many small businesses affected by the new legislation. Owner and operator Chevy Cooper said his company serves 25 to 50 clients every month, each with differently-sized properties.
While he believes zero-emission goals are positive, he worries landscaping companies will not be able to maintain high service levels due to reduced machine capacity.
“It’s going to be hard for landscapers to keep up with the demand,” Cooper said. “After a while you either have to go back and charge your equipment or have a lot of battery packs.”
To address the costs for landscapers to switch to zero-emissions equipment, the legislature allocated $30 million in the state budget for 2021-2022. Berman said that this is the first time the state has allocated incentive money to the industry.
Elk Grove Mayor Bobbie Singh-Allen supports the legislation and the goal of meeting the state’s environmental goals, but she worries about smaller landscaping companies’ ability to meet the new criteria.
“I am concerned for the small business owners and the hardships they will endure purchasing new equipment,” Singh-Allen said in an email. “We are still in the middle of a pandemic with a new variant; the economic uncertainty can create additional hardships.”
As a smaller company with relatively few lawn mowers and leaf blowers, Cooper is not too worried about the cost of new machines. His company plans to sell their gas-powered machines to landscapers in other states and use the profit along with the incentive money to switch over to zero emission.
Berman said that the CARB will develop the Clean Off-Road Equipment program to distribute incentive money to local air districts. He said he will advocate for more funding in the future if the $30 million is not sufficient.
Brieger cited practical reasons to switch over to zero-emission equipment, saying electricity is cheaper than gas, and maintenance of electric landscaping equipment is easier due to less moving parts. He emphasized that zero-emission equipment is available now and that residential consumers are already primarily buying electric landscaping equipment.
“Nobody should wait,” he said. “If they have the ability and the need to replace their stuff, they should go ahead and do it sooner.”
The transition, to Brieger, will hopefully come as soon as possible in early 2024.
“I’m hoping that proves to be practical because, in terms of climate change, we got to do everything, absolutely everything and then some,” he said.
