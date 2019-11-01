A prestigious California bicycle competition that held stages in Elk Grove last year and in 2017 will not have races next year.
The Amgen Tour of California’s organizers announced on Oct. 29 that “business fundamentals” prompted them to place the 2020 race on hiatus.
“This has been a very difficult decision to make, but the business fundamentals of the Amgen Tour of California have changed since we launched the race 14 years ago,” Amgen Tour of California President Kristin Klein said in a press statement.
She mentioned the challenges for her staff to organize the race every year. The president added they are now attempting to bring back the race in 2021.
“The new reality has forced us to re-evaluate our options, and we are actively assessing every aspect of our event to determine if there is a business model that will allow us to successfully relaunch the race in 2021,” Klein said.
This race, which travels across California, historically attracted Olympic gold medalists and Tour de France winners from around the world. The Amgen Tour of California is produced by AEG sports company.
Organizers usually announced their bicycling routes and city stops every November before the next year’s race.
The Amgen Tour of California made its Elk Grove debut in 2017 when more than 120 competitors started Stage 3 of the women’s race at Elk Grove Regional Park.
Organizers then returned to Elk Grove the following year when they had stages for both the men and women’s races in the city on May 17, 2018. The women’s first stage started at the city’s future civic center site, while the men’s fifth stage ended there that day.
The Elk Grove city staff anticipated that up to 6,000 visitors, including journalists from around the world, would visit Elk Grove for that day’s competitions.
Amgen’s organizers decided to not have stages visit Elk Grove this year.
Elk Grove Mayor Steve Ly shared his reaction to the news that the 2020 race was placed on hiatus.
“We are sad to hear that the event will take a break next year,” he told the Citizen. “The race has been a positive way to create attention for the state and our region.”
