The Patton family of Elk Grove continued their tradition of showing animals at the California State Fair with the recent showings of sheep and lambs presented by Mara and Hattie Patton.
While supported by their parents, Matt Patton and Jennifer (Luiz) Patton, Mara and Hattie achieved success before judges at this year’s State Fair.
After exhibiting her Dorset sheep and lambs, Mara, 13, received three awards.
Her Dorset sheep was named Reserve Champion Dorset in the market class – meaning that she placed second overall for Dorset showing. She also placed first and second with her fall-born Dorset ewe lambs in the breeding class category.
A brockle-faced market lamb shown by Hattie, 10, placed second in the heavyweight weight class. Hattie took home another second-place ribbon after showing her spring-born Dorset ewe lamb in the breeding class category.
During an interview with the Citizen at the fair on July 15, Mara said that she has spent the past five years showing sheep through the Sheldon 4-H Club chapter.
She shared what it is like to show animals at the state fair.
“It’s a little nerve racking, but you get used to it,” she said. “It’s really fun, (and) 4-H is a great program. So is (Future Farmers of America). And it’s great that people come out to see us at the county and state fairs.”
Mara noted that she is proud that she received a reserve champion award with her own Elk Grove-raised sheep.
“He was born and raised in our backyard,” she said. “I worked very hard. Between county and state fairs, I’ve been working out there almost every single day since January.”
She added that she is proud to represent Elk Grove as a Sheldon 4-H member.
“I love representing Elk Grove,” she said. “I mean, it’s such a great community and it has so many different areas and so many different (offerings) and so many different extracurricular activities. It has the Wackford Center. It has other perks. Yeah, (also a) great park system, and they also have great churches.”
In addition to her work with Sheldon 4-H, Mara is involved with musical theater through Musical Mayhem Productions in Elk Grove.
“We travel to competitions as far as Atlanta, (and also) here in Sacramento,” she said. “Some people travel to New York. We go everywhere. And I’ve been doing it since I was 4. So, for around nine or 10 years.”
Although she is only heading into the eighth grade at Bradshaw Christian Middle School in Sacramento, Mara already has a plan for her future career.
“I’m going to go to (California State University, Chico) and get my teaching degree,” she said. “And I want to teach younger kids. So, I think nothing above third grade-ish. I was, last year, a teacher’s assistant at Bradshaw Christian School.”
As for Hattie, she has been a member of Sheldon 4-H for five years, and she has been officially showing animals for the past three years.
“I love to show rabbits, sheep and hogs, and I also love the public speaking aspect of 4-H,” Hattie told the Citizen.
Hattie spoke about the level of competition for showing animals at the state fair.
“The Sacramento County Fair is also held here at Cal Expo,” she said. “To win there is a pretty big deal, but to win here (at the State Fair is a much greater accomplishment). Even winning first place in your class (at the State Fair) is like winning the whole show at (the county Fair).”
Like her sister, Hattie grew up around animals, and she has also spent the past four years as a 4-H official. She served as a reporter for Sheldon 4-H last year, and she will serve as a secretary for that organization during its next term.
While many people solely associate 4-H with animals, Hattie noted that there are other opportunities in the organization. She said that one of those opportunities is becoming involved with robotics.
Although her involvement in 4-H does not extend beyond her work with animals, Hattie also plays soccer on a year-round IR Academy of Soccer team.
Mara told the Citizen that she and her sister are not the first members of their family to be involved with animals.
“Our grandparents, on my mom’s side have lived in Elk Grove, I think their whole lives and then our grandfather on our dad’s side lives in pretty much (the) Chico area, and he raised sheep big time,” she said. “And my mom also showed pigs, sheep and steers (through the Elk Grove FFA at Elk Grove High School).”
Jennifer added to Mara’s family summary, noting that she is a third-generation Elk Grove resident and third-generation Elk Grove High School graduate.
“I had a grandfather who was class of 1939, mother was 1968, and I was 1997,” she said.
Jennifer commended the youth who show animals through 4-H and FFA groups.
“There’s a lot of opportunities to go play with friends during the summer, yes, but they also are not the kids that are going to be sleeping in until 10 o’clock,” she said. “They’re not going to be the kids that are on their devices all day long, because it kind of gives them something set in mid-July that they have to work for all summer. And so, it keeps them on their toes.”
Jennifer mentioned that like other youth involved in animal showings, her daughters desire to win awards. But she added that they have also been taught to place their emphasis on simply doing their best and having good attitudes.
“If they placed well, it makes for an easy ride home; it makes for everybody being happy,” she said. “But if they go out there and do their best, that’s all they can do. They can only control their effort and their attitude to things.”
Matt who was raised around animals in Orland, praised the kids who are involved in programs that promote youth working with and showing animals.
“The young individuals today are showing what is called the project animals,” he said. “But the animals aren’t the project. The students are the project. It is a way of teaching responsibility. It’s a way of teaching a work ethic (that) you get in what you put out.
“Tomorrow morning at 6 a.m., these barns are going to be open, and there’s going to be kids in here, working with their animals, exercising them, watching them, getting ready to go to the show. It’s 100 degrees right now and you walk through that barn and there’s kids in there working with their animals, and making sure that they’re taken care of, making sure that they’re presented in the best way possible.
“Agricultural education is a great way to teach life lessons to the next generation of agriculturalists.”
