In response to the severe winter storms and flooding in December and January, the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) and the California Small Business Development Center opened an SBA disaster assistance business recovery center in Old Town Elk Grove.
It is the only such center currently open in Sacramento County. This center provides a wide range of services to local businesses that were impacted by this winter’s severe storms and flooding.
At the facility, which is located at 9072 Elk Grove Blvd., business owners can receive specialized assistance from SBA customer service representatives who are available to meet one-on-one. No appointment is necessary and all services are provided free of charge.
Business owners can receive information and assistance in applying for loans through an online application.
Burl Kelton, a spokesperson for the SBA’s Disaster Field Operations Center-West, mentioned that the center has been well utilized since its opening on March 3.
“We are seeing a variety of survivors coming into the center, some for more information, some to make application and some to complete their loan closing in anticipation of receiving approved funds from their disaster loans,” he said. “Wilton seems to be the hardest hit area from the storms and flooding that occurred.”
Kevin Wynne, another spokesperson for SBA’s Disaster Field Operations Center-West, told the Citizen that representatives can help business owners connect with resource partners, including the Small Business Development Center, the Service Corps of Retired Executives, the Women’s Business Center, and the Veterans Business Outreach Center.
“We will have information where they can contact them and have somebody get in touch with them right away to help the business get through the recovery period,” he said. “And they can also get a lot of personalized counseling, and it’s all free of charge.”
Wynne added that it takes about two weeks to process business loan applications.
“We recognize that businesses have to get some financials from their (certified public accountants) or any of the other accounting firms that they go to, like their profit and loss in their balance sheet, as well,” he said. “So, it takes just a little bit longer. They don’t need to bring anything down to the business recovery center to show up. We’ll start taking the application. Anything additionally that we will need, a loan officer will request it from them.”
Also available are physical disaster loans for businesses that have had physical loss to such things as their machinery, equipment, furniture and fixtures.
Those loans extend to as high as $2 million, and there is a one-year deferral of all interest.
For businesses that did not suffer any physical damage, but are beginning to be impacted by a decrease in revenue due to lessened foot traffic coming into their businesses as a result of the disaster, economic injury disaster loans are also available through the center.
Any combination of loans for physical and economic injuries is capped at $2 million.
While no closing date for the center has been set, those seeking to apply for property damage assistance must do so by March 16. The deadline to apply for economic injury assistance is Oct. 16.
The SBA disaster assistance business recovery center in Old Town Elk Grove is open Mondays through Fridays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
For more information, visit the website www.sba.gov, call (800) 659-2955 or write to the email address disastercustomerservice@sba.gov.
