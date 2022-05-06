Crowds watched enactments of American Civil War battles and learned about the war’s history during the annual Civil War Days festival held last weekend at Elk Grove’s Mahon Ranch. For more photographs, visit the Citizen Facebook page. This event was sponsored by the Elk Grove Historical Society, the Linda Mae Mahon Lema Foundation, and the Native Sons of the Golden West.
Bringing history to life
Civil War history fest returns to EG ranch
-
- Updated
Most Popular
Articles
- Planning Commission supports 387-unit, affordable housing proposal
- Elk Grove Food Bank opens warehouse at new location
- JoAnn Marie Rutherford
- Laguna Creek golf wins Metro Conference
- New Elk Grove police chief, assistant chief ceremonially promoted
- Asian, Pacific Islander culture fest to make Elk Grove debut
- Wilton Rancheria leaders reach out to Elk Grove Chamber members
- Mary Gongwer
- Horseback riders, community pay tribute to fallen Elk Grove police officer
- Cosumnes Oaks tennis players take individual championships
Images
Videos
Online Poll
Who will win the Delta League in baseball?
You voted:
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.