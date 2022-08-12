More than 20 Elk Grove neighborhoods held block parties during the National Night Out on Aug. 2.
This annual event encourages residents to meet their neighbors to discuss local crime issues and to casually interact with police officers, firefighters, and elected officials.
“Have fun with the opportunity to get out and talk to our community,” Elk Grove Police Chief Bobby Davis told a gathering of officers, police staff, and volunteers during a briefing at the Elk Grove City Council Chambers. “We have a good relationship with our community, but this is a way of getting closer.”
The police then sent small teams to visit the parties across the city. A few city officials such as Elk Grove City Manager Jason Behrmann joined them. He said that he looked forward to hearing about any concerns that residents might share with him.
“I hear a lot of positive things, but sometimes there are frustrating and annoying things to people, and it’s rewarding to hear those and find solutions, and point them in the right direction to get those things addressed,” Behrmann said.
Elk Grove City Council Member Pat Hume said that residents spoke to him about topics such as Sacramento Zoo’s proposed moved to Elk Grove, and the City Council’s decision to deny a proposed supportive housing project in Old Town.
“It’s just nice to get out in the community and hear what people are talking about at the street level,” he said.
Elk Grove Mayor Bobbie Singh-Allen visited four parties before ending her night at the Sierra River Drive party hosted by her friend, A.K. Keval. Visitors were invited to have henna designs painted on their hands and to enjoy desserts made with homegrown peaches.
“That is what community is about,” she said about the parties. “This is the best of Elk Grove.”
Elk Grove’s gatherings ranged from small potlucks held in driveways to a movie night party at Feickert Park.
Realtor Johnny Morales hosted that Feickert Park event in his neighborhood where he also invited local businesses and nonprofits to set up booths. Families enjoyed hot dogs and popcorn before they watched a movie on an inflatable screen that night.
“I’ve lived here for 37 years and I’m not going anywhere,” Morales told the Citizen. “I can help give more tax dollars to the city and help these small businesses and get my name out there at the same time.”
The Valley Hi Country Club Estates neighborhood in Laguna held their second National Night Out party at Oak Mello Court where they had MacQue’s BBQ restaurant cater their dinner.
“So many of us have been sheltered in place, and this is a perfect opportunity to reconnect,” party organizer Natalie Maytum said.
Maytum and local neighborhood watch captain, Charles Gulbe said their neighborhood is fairly safe, but there has been a house break-in as well as mail theft incidents.
“If it (crime) does happen, we’re a tightly knit neighborhood and we try to get the word out and get people to understand,” Gulbe said.
Several dozen people attended Del Webb’s Glenbrooke senior community’s party at their clubhouse. Kathy Schauwecker, their watch coordinator, told the Citizen about her community’s elaborate system that has watch groups in each “village” or neighborhood. She said it’s generally quiet in Glenbrooke with the exception of incidents such as an attempted backyard trespassing and a case where a stranger exposed himself and sexually harassed a swim class at the clubhouse.
Schauwcker said she was impressed by the turnout at their National Night Out party.
“Which is surprising since it’s a hundred degrees outside,” she said before laughing.
