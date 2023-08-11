Elk Grove police officers, police volunteers, Cosumnes firefighters, and local elected officials visited 25 neighborhood parties across Elk Grove during National Night Out on Aug. 1.
Gatherings ranged from a hundred-plus people at Feickert Park to simple block parties. The 39th annual event encourages people to meet their neighborhoods and law enforcement officers to discuss local crime issues.
“I just look forward to having conversations with those people we interact with in the community,” Elk Grove Assistant Police Chief Paul Solomon told the Citizen. “I always find that I learn something new, and building relationships is always important – it’s the bedrock of how we’re able to work through problems and concerns in the community.”
Joy Yip, a member of the Elk Grove police chief’s advisory board, also visited parties that night.
“The people who host (the parties) are doing it to inspire their children in the neighborhood,” she said. “They’re bridging that gap between the police and the community so that’s actually what I look forward to seeing.”
At the Allen Ranch Way party in the Parkgate neighborhood, residents stepped inside the Elk Grove police’s Mobile Command Center, which is a 35-foot truck that’s equipped with computers and video monitors that officers use for critical incidents such as hostage situations, standoffs with barricaded suspects, or missing person cases. They viewed live footage from 25 traffic cameras installed across Elk Grove.
The Elk Grove police’s camera surveillance program is also connected to two License Plate Recognition (LPR) cameras that Parkgate neighbors purchased and had installed at street entrances to their neighborhood. Such technology is designed to read the license plates of passing vehicles. Residents were prompted to raise $10,000 for the cameras after a neighbor was robbed for his watch before the suspect fled in a vehicle.
Ricky Pal of the local neighborhood watch group told the Citizen that his neighbors’ home security cameras recorded the suspect’s vehicle, but the police could not identify its license plate. He said they became the first non-homeowners association community to purchase LPR cameras.
“Hopefully, it helps other communities do the same thing,” Pal said.
He said that an earlier home burglary incident motivated his neighbors to come together to focus on crime during a Fourth of July party. Fellow neighbor Jaime Palomino said that a burglar broke into the victim’s house and stole his firearms. He said that the watch robbery was the most recent incident in their neighborhood.
“You never really see that, and we never really expected it, it’s scary,” Palomino said. “We needed something in place. Ricky came up with the (camera) idea and started pushing it, and a lot of us were on board.”
Later that night, he joined Cosumnes Fire Chief Felipe Rodriguez and city officials when they spoke to a few dozen people at the clubhouse of the Del Webb Glenbrook senior community.
“Really, it’s about you, it’s about communities, and our neighbors, and everyone here in Elk Grove and Galt coming together tonight to be together,” Rodriguez said.
Bonnie Stensler, the board president of the Glenbrooke Community Association, told the Citizen they lack crime issues except for incidents such as a mailbox burglary. Her community has a neighborhood watch system that’s managed by five “village coordinators.”
Stensler said, “Basically, it’s pretty safe from what you hear in surrounding neighborhoods. The people here are really good about watching.”
She joked that fire department knows their address since firefighters often arrive to assist older residents who fell.
“We have no complaint about the attention we get,” Stensler said.
By dusk, more than 100 people attended the barbecue party at Feickert Park, which was hosted by realtor John Morales who goes by his nickname, “Johnny from the Block.” He said that he enjoyed seeing people mingle and he noted there were nonprofits selling items to raise money to feed the homeless.
Key Club members from local high schools promoted the party by distributing flyers across the local neighborhood.
“For the past couple of years, because of COVID, we lost the connection in the neighborhoods,” said Ysa Bentz, a Cosumnes Oaks High Schools student and the Key Club’s Division 7 South. “It’s important to recognize the connection that thrives throughout the community.”
Bryan Fields, a resident who moved from the Hayward area a year and a half ago, sat at a picnic table at the party while several children ran around behind him.
“What’s cool about out here is that it’s very family-oriented, the crime is way less than what we experienced in the (Bay Area),” he said. “Every city you go to is going to have some crime issues, but it’s way less than what’s experienced out here.”
Elk Grove had drops in violent, property crimes last year
Elk Grove’s violent and property crime rates generally fell last year, in comparison to 2021.
This March, the Elk Grove police released their annual report on their agency’s work and the city’s reported crimes. They stated there were 330 violent crimes last year, which was a 26% decrease from the 447 violent crimes in 2021. As for property crimes, there was a 15% decrease in reported cases from 2,479 incidents in 2021 to 2,079 last year.
Elk Grove experienced two homicides last year, which were the fatal stabbing near a bus stop on Sheldon Road, and a fatal party shooting that claimed an 18-year-old man’s life. The two homicides marked a decrease from four homicides in 2021.
Elk Grove had one reported homicide this year when detectives arrested a suspect last month after they determined that he poisoned his wife with fentanyl in January.
Summaries of the Elk Grove police’s statistics of reported crimes from January to July 2023 were unavailable, as of press time.
