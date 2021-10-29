Elk Grove Boy Scout Troop 59 will celebrate their centennial at Elk Grove Regional Park on Saturday, Nov. 6.
The event will begin with a Webelos day program for children, ages 10-11, from 1-5 p.m., followed by an evening program for former Troop 59 scouts, scouters and their families, from 6:30-9 p.m.
Ian Immeker, the troop’s senior patrol leader and a senior at Pleasant Grove High School, told the Citizen that he is impressed by the troop’s long history.
“It’s kind of surprising to me, just because it’s hard to comprehend that our troop has been around for 100 years,” he said. “That’s the 1900s, so that’s around World War I time. It’s just kind of dumfounding, because that’s so long ago. But our troop is still here and running properly.”
Troop 59 was founded on Nov. 2, 1921, during the early years of the Boy Scouts of America (BSA).
The Boy Scouts movement began in England in 1908, following the publishing of Robert Baden-Powell’s book, “Scouting for Boys.” About five months earlier, he organized an overnight trial camp for 21 boys on England’s Brownsea Island, during which time they were taught such skills as camping, boating, woodcraft, lifesaving and patriotism.
The Boy Scouts of America was founded on Feb. 8, 1910 by Daniel Carter Beard, William D. Boyce, Charles Alexander Eastman and Ernest Thompson Seton. Six years later, Baden-Powell founded the Wolf Cubs, which led to the formation of the Cub Scouts program for younger boys in the United States.
The Boy Scout and Cub Scout programs have recently expanded their offerings to girls.
Cub Scouts range from 7-10 years old and Boy Scouts range from 11-17 years old.
The first Boy Scouts of Troop 59 were George Alltucker, Alvin Bartholomew, Tom Brill, Cantrell Castello, Leland Elam, Perry Elmore, Warren Gage, George Hasett, Elwood Keema, Cecil McVay, Norman Stewart, David Stirrene, John Tanson and Edward Warren.
Although today’s Troop 59 is a nondenominational group, early records of this scout troop recognize them as “church boys.”
The troop originally met in a local church building before holding their meetings in the “Boy Scout Hall” on today’s Elk Grove Boulevard.
Later troop meetings were held in the scout lodge in Elk Grove Regional Park. That building, which opened in 1935, was later replaced by the park’s current Elk Grove Youth Center where the troop presently meets.
Longtime Elk Grove resident George Beitzel, 83, recalled his involvement with the troop in the 1950s.
“The troop kind of went away for a while and then it was reinvigorated in the early 1950s,” he said. “There were three or four of us – Oscar Mix and my brother and I and Chester Gorman – (who) all got our (Eagle Scout awards – which is the program’s highest honor –) and started the troop over again.
“(Gorman’s) father – also named Chester – was the scoutmaster, so it was a very colorful place to go. We did the things that most scout troops do and had campouts, and several of us went to a jamboree, which is a national scout meeting every couple years.”
The troop’s reinstatement is referenced in the July 26, 1951 edition of the Citizen, and reads: “On Monday, July 30, Elk Grove Troop No. 59, Boy Scouts of America, will be presented with their charter in the high school school (sic) auditorium at 8:00 o’lcok (sic), followed by installation of officers. The boys will hold a candlelight ceremony.”
Beitzel told the Citizen that he does not know the details on Troop 59’s temporary disbanding, and for how long the troop was nonexistent.
Troop 59 Scoutmaster Jon Schrader noted that he believes that his troop was Elk Grove’s first scouting troop.
“I don’t think (there was an earlier troop in Elk Grove),” he said. “BSA was founded in 1910 and Troop 59 is almost certainly the oldest troop in Elk Grove.”
Schrader recognized the long line of notable scoutmasters in this troop.
“What you’ll find is so many of those scoutmasters were pillars in the Elk Grove community,” he said. “We’ve had scoutmasters who have been teachers and principals. They’ve got names on schools and parks.
“(Ellen) Feickert Elementary (School), Mr. (Adam) Feickert was a scoutmaster. You’ll recognize a lot of those names from those people who were (Elk Grove) Citizens of the Year.”
An article in the April 8, 1970 edition of the Citizen mentions that Adam had then devoted 12 years of service to the Boy Scouts program.
“Recently, (Adam) added yet another award to the many he already has to his credit when he was presented with the Silver Beaver medallion (of) Boy Scouting, the highest award given by the Golden Empire Council for outstanding and distinguished service to scouting, at the 50th anniversary dinner at Cal Expo,” the article noted.
Schrader also acknowledged the Elk Grove Lions Club as the chartered organization that has assisted Troop 59 for six decades.
“They’ve been the key to our success,” he said.
For the past five decades, Troop 59 has gained local recognition through its Christmas tree lot in the parking lot of the Bartholomew family-owned Elk Grove Shopping Center on Elk Grove-Florin Road.
Troop 59 currently consists of about 45 registered scouts. At its peak, the troop had about 110 registered scouts.
Schrader spoke about a time when the troop’s scout total dipped to a single digit.
“Legend is we were down under 10 people sometime in the 1970s, and it kind of grew probably when Elk Grove grew,” he said. “In the 1980s and 1990s, we had a huge suburban growth and a lot of those people, including myself, were looking for a scouting program.”
He added that the troop is beginning to have more “walk-in growth.”
“So, there’s two ways a troop grows,” he said. “One is through the Cub Scouts program, and the second is through walk-ins.
“People find out where you meet and they walk in and they sign up. We’ve had a little bit more of that than normal, which is probably because people didn’t sign up last year, because of COVID(-19).”
In pondering Troop 59’s upcoming centennial celebration, Landon Tymochko, an assistant scoutmaster with the troop, told the Citizen that he is not surprised that Troop 59 exists today, considering the purpose of the scouting program.
“I think part of the reason why scouting has endured so long is because the entire purpose of scouting is to infuse a set of values in the boys, to provide them opportunities for both adventures and leadership,” he said.
“And so that when we as a nation and a people experience those types of issues, that you have boys that have gone through these leadership experiences, and to a certain extent are prepared to step up and lead and take on positions of responsibility in their community, as well as across the nation.”
For additional information about Boy Scout Troop 59, visit the website, www.Troop-59.org.
To attend the troop’s centennial celebration, write to Schrader at JonSchrader123@icloud.com.
