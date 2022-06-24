Robert “Bob” Trigg, whose nearly four decades in Elk Grove included serving as superintendent of the Elk Grove Unified School District (EGUSD) for 11 years, died on May 23, one day prior to his 88th birthday. His family announced his death last week and they plan to hold his memorial on June 30.
Trigg, whose tenure in that position began on July 1, 1983, was the district’s third superintendent. He replaced the district’s second superintendent, Glenn R. Houde, who had served in that role for the previous 15 years.
Current EGUSD Superintendent Christopher Hoffman, who became the district’s sixth superintendent in 2014, praised Trigg for the dedication he provided to the district.
“Known for being a highly influential and important leader in the history of EGUSD, Mr. Trigg led with integrity, resolve and commitment,” he said. “Elk Grove Unified became a better organization during his service as superintendent. His influence still resonates throughout the district (for) many of us, including me.”
Hoffman told the Citizen that it was a “pleasure” for him to work under Trigg’s leadership.
“Mr. Trigg will be greatly missed and will remain in our hearts always,” he added.
Becky Davis, who worked for the Elk Grove district for 40 years, noted that she met Trigg about the time he became the district’s superintendent.
“I was the (Elk Grove Education Association) president at that time and we walked a picket line in front of his home in Davis,” she said. “Instead of being upset, Bob came out and offered the group some hot chocolate, as it was a cold evening. He won my admiration by being a positive person and always encouraging.”
Davis recalled Trigg’s saying, “Set your goals high and be positive and you will achieve them.”
She added that she will miss his encouraging words and his smile.
Elizabeth Pinkerton, a Citizen columnist who dedicated 40 years to working for the EGUSD, noted that the district grew extensively under Trigg’s leadership. The district had nearly 13,700 students in 1983, according to an article in the June 30, 1995 edition of the Citizen.
“When Trigg left, there were 33,953 students,” she said. “Sixteen schools were started during his years, including two high schools: Florin and Laguna Creek.
“Bob Trigg was a great leader who knew how to keep everyone involved, including students, families, school and district staff and the community.”
Trigg’s career in education began in 1960, after he attended the University of Oregon. That institution was also where he met his then-future wife, Janet. They later had a son named, Raymond, a daughter-in-law, Diane, and a granddaughter, Sarah Rose.
He served as a middle school English teacher in the old Grant Joint Union High School District before becoming department chair at Highlands High School in the same district.
In 1967, Trigg began serving as unit dean at Rio Americano High School, and by the following year he had become an assistant principal at that school.
While serving as acting deputy superintendent of the San Juan Unified School District in 1979, Trigg was hired as superintendent of the Davis Unified School District.
His career in education additionally included his work as a community college instructor and counselor.
Trigg’s service as the superintendent of the Elk Grove Unified School District continued until March 1995. His replacement, David. W. Gordon, was named four months later.
Trigg, who was born in Renton, Washington on May 24, 1934, also served his country as a commanding officer in the U.S. Army at Fort Hood, in Texas.
His background additionally includes his service as president of the California State Board of Education, and providing his assistance to a firm that recruits school superintendents.
Trigg later came out of retirement to become a member of the Elk Grove City Council. He filled a vacancy that was created when Gary Davis became the city’s mayor in 2013.
Trigg was appointed to the council through the council’s 3-1 vote. Jim Cooper, who is currently a member of the state Assembly and a candidate for Sacramento County sheriff, cast the only dissenting vote. Trigg’s term as a council member continued through December 2014.
Davis recently praised Trigg for his service on the council.
“Bob Trigg was a true statesman,” he said. “His life mission was to serve the community and he did it with distinction. When the City Council was deadlocked on who to appoint to fill a short-term vacancy, Bob was willing to come out of retirement and, again, serve Elk Grove by filling the term until the next election.
“During his time on the City Council, he served with great integrity and complete focus on the community. Elk Grove, and California, is better off because of Bob Trigg.”
Trigg, whose various honors include being named the Association of California School Administrators Region 3 “Administrator of the Year,” is memorialized through the Robert L. Trigg Education Center on Elk Grove-Florin Road. The building is home to the Elk Grove Unified School District and its office of the superintendent.
There is also a scholarship named in his honor through the Elk Grove Regional Scholarship Foundation – a nonprofit organization that he helped establish.
Trigg’s June 30 memorial will be held at 1 p.m. at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, 8701 Elk Grove-Florin Road, Elk Grove.
