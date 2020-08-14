A boa reportedly entered an Elk Grove home via a toilet’s pipes during the morning of Aug. 7. The male snake somehow escaped from his home and crawled through the piping. This aspiring plumber was later brought to the Elk Grove Animal Shelter where it underwent a medical exam.
“He has a few abrasions on his skin from his sewer ordeal, but otherwise, the vet said he was in good health,” the city’s animal services manager, Sarah Humlie told the Citizen.
She said that her staff found the snake’s owner and they will soon reunite them.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.