An Alameda Superior Court judge on May 23 sentenced a Berkeley man to 25 years in prison for killing a 19-year-old man who was a UC Berkeley student and a Cosumnes Oaks High School graduate.
Seth Smith was taking a walk near his Berkeley home during the evening of June 15, 2020 when he was fatally shot by a stranger. Investigators arrested Berkeley resident Tony Lorenzo Walker two months later.
The 62-year-old defendant last month made a plea agreement with Alameda County prosecutors, which had him plea no-contest to voluntary manslaughter in exchange for avoiding a jury trial.
During his May 23 sentencing, Walker reportedly expressed remorse for his offense, but he did not explain why he targeted Smith. The Alameda County District Attorney’s Office staff told the Citizen that Walker explained that he felt isolated during the COVID-19 pandemic and he believed that Smith seemed like a good person.
News publication Berkeleyside reported that Walker said that he was not a violent person and that he attacked Smith after he went outside his home to clear his head. The victim was near Walker’s home on Dwight Way when he assaulted him.
“I couldn’t believe it,” Walker said about his offense, according to Berkeleyside. “He didn’t do anything to me. He didn’t deserve it.”
Walker’s statement did not bring a sense of closure to Smith’s mother, Michelle Rode-Smith.
“It did not heal anything,” she told the Citizen on May 27.
Rode-Smith noted that the defendant was angry at events such as the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
“We were all going through a lot of stuff, but I don’t kill strangers,” she said.
Rode-Smith teaches at Carroll Elementary School in Elk Grove, and she is involved with Moms Demand Action, a group that seeks to protect people from gun violence.
Walker was previously convicted of robbery in 1992, assault with a deadly weapon in 2001, and felony possession of a firearm in 2016, according to the August 2020 criminal complaint filed against him. When the defendant was arrested for killing Smith, he was on probation for his 2016 firearm offense.
Authorities took Walker into custody in August 2020 after he reportedly confessed his crime to a friend and showed him the model of the gun that he used to shoot Smith. The Berkeley police early that summer announced a $50,000 reward for information that led to the killer’s arrest and conviction.
Before his death, Smith was studying business and history, and he was about to begin his final year at UC Berkeley. Rode-Smith told the Citizen in 2020 that her son planned to pursue graduate studies at the London School of Economics.
Smith grew up in Clarksburg, and he had a reputation for being a leader and mentor when he attended Elizabeth Pinkerton Middle School and Cosumnes Oaks High. Classmates celebrated “Seth Day” and wore T-shirts that showed his face when he was at Pinkerton.
Smith became an entertainer at a young age; his mother recalled he was 5 years old when he joined a wedding band to sing Elvis Presley’s “Hound Dog” with them.
His love of performing continued through high school when he was active in their theater program. His drama teacher Christian Chun-Molsen told the Citizen in 2020 that Smith usually found a way to make people laugh. Smith was also a motivator who talked classmates through their nerves, she recalled.
“He was someone who was really loved on campus and his family has been a staple of the Elk Grove community for years and years,” she said in June 2020.
His former teachers and classmates created a Facebook tribute to Smith soon after his death was reported.
Elk Grove Mayor Bobbie Singh-Allen adjourned the Elk Grove City Council’s May 25 meeting in the memory of Smith and the victims of the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas.
She described Smith as a beloved student at Cosumnes Oaks High, particularly in its visual and performing arts program.
“While he’s gone, he’s not forgotten,” Singh-Allen said.
