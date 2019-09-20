Fifteen centenarians were celebrated during a party held in Elk Grove on Sept. 14.
The gathering, which drew a large crowd at the Sacramento Asian Sports Foundation, was presented by the Pocket area’s ACC Senior Services.
Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg presented Keys to the City of Sacramento to the honored guests. One of the honorees was unable to attend the party.
Among the centenarians was Fran Jaksich, who was impressed by the number of people at the event who were born 100 years ago or more.
“I have never even seen 20 or 10 or five (centenarians at the same time),” she said. “I didn’t know there were that many around.”
Jaksich shared her key to longevity.
“It’s a hard thing,” she said. “I think just being (healthy). Take care of your body.”
Those who know Jaksich the best also recognize her positive attitude. One of her close friends mentioned that Jaksich just “loves life and everything is fun and happy.”
Jaksich, who was born as the youngest child of Albert and Bessie Lueth on Feb. 1, 1919, grew up on a ranch in Sutter County.
As a teenager, she earned 33 1/3 cents per hour working at roadside orange juice stand operator in Roseville. She later came to Sacramento, where she was hired to work at the Capital National Bank.
She was married to Jerry Jaksich in 1942 and has two children: John Jaksich and Barbara Mikacich.
Mikacich recognized the importance of celebrating the lives of centenarians.
“It really is an honor, it really is,” she said. “I don’t know how many of us are going to reach 100.”
Another centenarian, Land Park resident Tomako Mori, was born in Loomis and partially raised on a 100-acre fruit farm in Lincoln. She was one of seven children.
On that farm, the family handpicked fruit and hauled it via horse-drawn wagons.
Mori’s father was born in Hiroshima, Japan, and would return to his native country on occasions to assist with the care of his family’s property.
Mori lived in Japan during her junior high and high school years, and during that time, she learned how to arrange flowers.
With her dual citizenship, Mori also worked for the U.S. government as an interpreter.
Mori recalled her experience of living in Japan during World War II.
“I was in Japan,” she said. “I had a rough time in Japan, because I was born (in the United States). I couldn’t do anything. They had eyes on me. They thought I was a spy. I don’t know anything about (being a spy).”
Mori said she was nearly killed by a piece of a warplane that fell from the sky.
“Airplanes were shot up in the air and fell into pieces, and all of the pieces started to fall on the ground,” she said. “(One piece) almost hit me. It was that close, coming from the sky. (Someone said), ‘Look out, look out, look out.’ And good thing I didn’t move, because (it) was coming right after me. That was in Osaka in 1942.”
Another approach to survival was Mori and her family’s decision to not hide away in bombing shelters. She mentioned that the shelters were the first places that were bombed during air raids.
Mori added that following the war, she returned to the United States with her father, her mother and two of her brothers.
“They wouldn’t let you (return to the United States during wartime),” she said.
Fast-forwarding, she has grown to have a large family, and a very fulfilling life.
“I feel so great,” Mori said. “I can’t (believe) I’m 100 years old.”
While sitting next to her father, Nai Chin “Nelson” Koo, Teacy Koo described what it is like to have a father who has lived for 100 years.
“It’s a journey for sure,” she said. “Now he lives with me. It’s quite a job to take care of an old dad, but I love him.”
Nelson, who was born in the Zhejiang province of China, was the son of a medical doctor.
He studied agriculture in college and eventually became an expert in tea production.
During the 1970s, he was sent to Bolivia by the United Nations and the Taiwanese government to work on the development of tea plantations and other crops.
He came to the United States following his retirement, and he currently lives in Orangevale.
Nelson shared his secret to longevity.
“I eat, sleep, rest, work hard, and help others,” he said. “I’m happy every day, all the time.”
Ted Fong, director of development for ACC Senior Services, said that he discovered that all of the honored centenarians are generally happy about their lives.
“Even though – learning from their children – many of them had very difficult lives and difficult family situations, when they look back, it was all worth it,” he said. “It’s amazing.”
Fong placed great emphasis on the support that these centenarians receive from their families.
“I think the strong family support is a big deal, and you saw that by the turnout of the families (at the event),” he said. “There’s a big correlation between family support, socialization, getting seniors out of isolation that really contributes to them living longer, lasting longer, living happier.”
Fong noted that it is ACC Senior Service’s intention to not only hold this event on an annual basis, but to also increase its size every year. And he added that, with the ever-increasing number of centenarians, it should become easier to find more centenarians in Sacramento County as the years go by.
