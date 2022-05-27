The Elk Grove Unified School District this week restored their tradition of holding graduations for their nine high schools at a basketball arena.
Nearly 4,500 seniors walked the stage and graduated at downtown Sacramento’s Golden 1 Center on May 23-25. This is the first time that the district held their ceremonies at the venue since 2019.
“I’m really excited to do this for our kids and families,” the district’s superintendent, Christopher Hoffman told the Citizen during a break between ceremonies. “Last year was a step in the right direction to being back here where we have the full schools and families together.”
In the COVID-19 pandemic’s early months in 2020 when public health restrictions were made against large gatherings, Elk Grove school district officials canceled graduations that were to be held at the Golden 1 Center. They instead held the Class of 2020’s graduation events online and had graduates pick up their diplomas in a drive-thru fashion at their campuses.
In the following year, the Class of 2021 was invited to attend in-person ceremonies at the football stadiums of either Cosumnes Oaks or Monterey Trail high schools. At those events, graduates were asked to wear masks and sit on chairs that were placed three feet apart on the field.
During a time of relaxed COVID safety requirements for public gatherings, this year’s class was invited to traditional ceremonies at the arena where masks were optional, and graduates sat before large crowds of friends and relatives. And as per tradition, many onlookers hollered the names of their children or siblings during quiet moments in the ceremonies. Before they entered the arena’s ground floor to take their seats, many graduates practiced their poses for video cameras that would show their images on the arena’s giant screen.
The Citizen attended the Monterey Trail and Cosumnes Oaks high school ceremonies on May 23 for this story.
While a choir rehearsed before Monterey Trail’s ceremony began, Associated Student Body President Greg Wilson and student speakers Nina Coriano and Amariyana Washington gazed up at the arena’s 6,100-square-foot video board that displayed class photographs of each graduate.
“I feel like an adult,” Coriano joked. Wilson said that his experience at the graduation felt “unreal” to him. He’s now bound for the University of Hawaii where he’ll major in biology.
“We’re a really big class but we know each other,” Wilson told the Citizen about his 500 fellow graduates.
Monterey Trail graduate Jaimee Nguyen has the distinction of being Elk Grove Unified’s first student representative to be appointed to the district’s school board. She spent a school year advising trustees and sharing opinions during board meetings. Her term will end next month and she now plans to study political science and economics at Yale University.
During the district’s graduations, she joined trustees to congratulate graduates on the stage in each ceremony. “I think it’s a great way to boost morale and just show students that we are making progress, and we are,” Nguyen told the Citizen about the district holding ceremonies at an arena again. “I wouldn’t say it’s a return to normalcy, but we are working together giving students that sense of stability they might have looked forward to, pre-pandemic.”
Monterey Trail’s graduation theme was “Conquering our Hardships and Struggles.” Their principal, Tara Ricks listed the dramatic changes that impacted the Class of 2022’s learning when the COVID-19 pandemic arose in 2020.
She mentioned changes such as online or “distance learning” and “hybrid” schedules that allowed students to in-person classes a few days a week and then resuming online classes at home. In-person learning was fully restored in the 2021-22 school year.
“Seemingly out of nowhere, you were hit with a global pandemic, societal unrest, and an educational experience like nothing we witnessed before,” Ricks said.
In March 2020, the pandemic prompted Elk Grove school district officials to be among the first in California to close their campuses in order to stop the spread of the coronavirus.
Ricks told the Citizen about her students’ resilience.
“There’s nothing this class won’t take on in the future since they’ve seen just about everything they could imagine whether it’s the pandemic or the different educational experience,” the principal said. “They have overcome and persevered, and that’s the Mustang way.”
Monterey Trail teacher and varsity football coach T.J. Ewing told the Citizen about the Class of 2022’s spirit.
“They went through a lot and they came out in the end as winners,” he said.
A similar theme of besting challenges was shared at Cosumnes Oaks High’s graduation, which had the theme of “Now, This is Our Story.”
Cosumnes Oaks’ Principal Johnny Jauregui in his speech advised graduates to be like water in adapting to a changing world. “(Water) finds a way to move around barriers, be like water,” he said. “When your environment changes, adapt to it, be like water.”
Senior Class Gov. Andrea Laine called upon her classmates to reflect on what they value in life. She said that the pandemic gave them opportunities to learn what matters to them.
“This was a time for self-reflection on things we normally took for granted, whether it was going out to eat a restaurant or going over to a friend’s house, or even spending seven long hours at school,” Laine told Cosumnes Oaks’ Class of 2022.
Their class valedictorian, Lauren Kimura in her speech said that her classmates came from different backgrounds and had different responsibilities in their lives, but they are all familiar with loss during the pandemic.
“Take lessons from our collective experience, sometimes it’s enough to be healthy, sometimes it’s enough to be alive,” she said before the audience applauded.
