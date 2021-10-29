After several long months of dry weather, a heavy rainstorm hit Elk Grove on Oct. 23-24 and poured 5.12 inches of rain during a 24-hour period on the city, according to the Elk Grove city staff.
The rain flooded several parks, prompted a few street and lane closures, and caused water runoff from a construction site to flood a neighborhood.
Five of the nine holes at the Emerald Lakes Golf Course at East Stockton Boulevard were flooded, and about 25% of Elk Grove Regional Park was flooded, Cosumnes Community Services District spokesperson Jenna Brinkman reported. She said that 10 trees fell in her district’s parks system.
After the storm clouds started to clear up on Oct. 25, Elk Grove Mayor Bobbie Singh-Allen and Elk Grove City Manager Jason Behrmann joined the public works staff while they toured Laguna Creek’s bypass channel near West Stockton Boulevard.
The stormwater created a small waterfall when it poured into the channel that’s designed to prevent flooding at the nearby neighborhood and Highway 99. Several onlookers photographed the loud scene that a city staff member nicknamed, “Laguna Falls.”
Singh-Allen said that the creek channel was succeeding that afternoon.
“This is what is keeping the waters away from our front doors,” she told the Citizen. “This is designed to do exactly this.”
Jeff Werner, the city’s public works director, said that Elk Grove’s street floods were drained by the afternoon of Oct. 25.
“Through our proactive maintenance efforts, our system performed extremely well,” he said.
Tiffany Agrusa, an administrative analyst for the city’s public works department, said that fallen leaves did not cause flood issues.
“The trees have their leaves still,” she said. “We haven’t had a cold snap yet…so we weren’t fighting the leaves at the same time; it was just an inundation of water.”
During the storm’s peak on Oct. 24, the city’s public works staff reportedly received 560 storm-related calls between 5-7 p.m. The Quail Ranch Estates neighborhood experienced flooding on several streets that day.
Bill King, a Quail Ranch resident, alerted his neighbors when muddy water rose halfway up their driveways that afternoon. Water spilled over from the construction site at the Elliott Springs subdivision’s dirt lot and moved down into the neighborhood through Quail Crest Way.
King went door-to-door to tell neighbors about the emergency.
“I got everyone going,” King said. “They were all watching football games and (I said) ‘get out of the house.’”
He notified the city’s public works department about the situation and private contractors later arrived to stop the flood and clean up the site. Dirty sidewalks were left at the drained streets when Singh-Allen and public works managers arrived the next afternoon. No structure damages were reported at the neighborhood.
The Elliott Springs subdivision’s storm drainage system was not installed yet. Darren Wilson, the city’s development services director, said that his staff will coordinate with the Elliott Springs developer to prepare for future storms and to ensure that erosion and sediment control measures are put into place.
“Once the project’s storm drainage system is installed and fully operational, the rainfall flows will be conveyed and detained on-site, independent of the Quail Ranch Estates drainage system,” Wilson said on behalf on his staff.
Elliot Springs is a 230-acre subdivision development that’s near the corner of Bond and Elk Grove-Florin roads. Plans are to build 660 residential units there.
Elk Grove Planning Commissioner Juan Fernandez, who lives near the Quail Ranch Estates neighborhood, raised questions about the drainage systems in new residential developments during the commission’s Oct. 25 meeting. He recalled seeing bark left from the flood on residents’ lawns near his neighborhood.
“Our storm drains didn’t have the capacity to evacuate all of the water, given how much of a downpour it was,” Fernandez told the commission. “It just gave me the opportunity to think of how we add new developments as we move forward and how we plan for the evacuation of that water, and all of those infrastructure considerations.”
During an interview with the Citizen, he said that he heard concerns from residents over potential water and pooling issues from the Elliott Springs site in the event of a major storm.
Fernandez was among three people who were appointed to the planning commission this February.
Singh-Allen told the Citizen that the public should remember that the drought is not over yet.
“As challenging as it was yesterday, we’re in the middle of a drought, for all of us in the region” she said while she stood near Laguna Creek’s bypass channel. “We needed this rain and we’re grateful that everybody in the community is safe.”
