Detectives with the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department are seeking more information about a former Elk Grove High School coach who is accused of misconduct.
Thomas Rossow, 67, was arrested on Feb. 19 for allegedly having inappropriate contact with a girl under age 18. He was charged with a misdemeanor count of unlawfully annoying or molesting a minor.
The suspect was released from custody and his next hearing at the Sacramento Superior Court was scheduled for May 18.
Rossow worked at Elk Grove High for more than 30 years and he was the school’s head cross-country coach before he left the school. Elk Grove Unified School District spokesperson Xanthi Pinkerton told the Citizen that he was terminated from the district last October.
“We are working closely with the (sheriff’s department) on this investigation and urge anyone with information related to this matter to contact the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department,” she said.
Readers with information about Rossow and his employment at the school are advised to contact the sheriff’s detectives at 916-874-5070. They can also anonymously send tips by calling (916) 874-8477.
