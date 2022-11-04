The Sacramento police on Oct. 28 released video footage of the Oct. 11 incident where Sacramento detectives shot and wounded an armed suspect at an Elk Grove apartment complex.
This footage included video recorded by a security camera that overlooked a parking lot, and video from an officer’s body camera.
The Sacramento Police Department uploaded their video on YouTube. In his introduction, police spokesperson Sgt. Zach Eaton said that his staff wanted to provide context for the shooting. And as per Sacramento city policy, their police department is required to release video footage of an officer-involved shooting within 30 days of the incident.
Suspect Terry Sharp, 32, remains in custody at the Sacramento County Main Jail without bail. He is being held on charges of assault with a firearm on a peace officer and illegally possessing a firearm as a felony. He was also wanted out of San Bernardino County, according to jail records.
The Oct. 11 incident began around noon at the Bella Vista Apartments on the 6800 block of Di Lusso Drive in Laguna. Bella Vista is across the street from Laguna Community Park and the Wackford Community & Aquatic Complex.
Sharp was wanted on felony fraud charges out of Orange County as he was named as a suspect in a Sacramento assault case, the Sacramento police reported. Detectives from the Sacramento police’s Career Criminal Apprehension Team had a tip that the suspect was at the Bella Vista apartments. A security camera video shows Sharp placing items in his car there before detectives pulled up in unmarked vehicles. The investigators wore plain clothes and ballistic vests identifying them as Sacramento police officers. Sharp then started walking away from two detectives. They drew their firearms after they reportedly saw him carrying a handgun.
In a police body camera, Sharp was shown keeping his gun pointed down while disobeying repeated commands to drop his weapon.
In the police video’s voice-over narration, authorities said that the detectives opened fire after Sharp “began manipulating” his gun. The gunfire took place in a walkway area between two apartment buildings. Detectives fired several shots at Sharp until he collapses and tried to crawl away from them. One saw that the suspect was wounded and informed him they will give him medical care.
In the police body camera video, Sharp’s handgun laid about a foot away from him while he faced up and had a few bleeding wounds in his upper torso.
“I don’t want medical care, I want to die, please,” Sharp told the police before they medically treated his chest. “Why didn’t you kill me and shoot me in the head?”
In their video, the Sacramento police announced that Sharp carried a .40 caliber handgun that was jammed during the incident.
The Elk Grove police are investigating the shooting incident since it occurred within their department’s jurisdiction. Elk Grove police spokesperson Sgt. Jason Jimenez did not respond to the Citizen’s inquiry about the investigation’s status, as of press time.
