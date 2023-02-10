The Elk Grove police pursued and arrested a DUI suspect who allegedly crashed his SUV and killed five passengers on Highway 160 in Sacramento on Feb. 9. He then carjacked a passing driver and traveled to Elk Grove where he was taken into custody, the California Highway Patrol reported.
Sacramento resident Cameron Garcia, 28, was arrested on gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, carjacking, DUI, police evasion, vehicle theft, and hit-and-run charges.
Three women, one man, and one minor reportedly died in the highway crash. Sacramento County coroners on Feb. 10 identified four of the victims as Monte Nunn, 29; Izabelle Salaz-Stephens, 19; Faith Samuel, 18; and Curvontay Swygert, 16. The fifth victim remain unidentified, as of press time.
The incident was initially reported around 5:30 p.m. on Highway 160 or River Road, 1.2 miles south of Sacramento’s Freeport Bridge. CHP officers were first notified about someone carjacking the driver of a black Volkswagen Passat at the scene.
Investigators later determined that Garcia earlier drove a white 2007 Cadillac Escalade with five passengers on northbound Highway 160, veered off the road, and crashed into a tree, the CHP reported. The impact caused everyone in the SUV to be ejected. Authorities determined that the suspect was intoxicated at the time.
Sacramento County sheriff’s deputies later reportedly saw Garcia driving the Passat and chased him into Elk Grove where Elk Grove police officers joined the pursuit.
Garcia crashed into a vehicle near the corner of Elk Grove Boulevard and Fire Poppy Drive, and then ran away from the collision site, the CHP reported. He allegedly tried to escape into a local neighborhood before the police apprehended him.
Garcia was taken to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries before he was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail. He remains there on a $5.5 million bail, according to jail records.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.