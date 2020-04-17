Elk Grove police officers pursued and arrested an 18-year-old suspect who allegedly drove a stolen vehicle during the evening of April 13. They detained him after he reportedly ran away from the car.
Daejon Ceaser of Sacramento was arrested on police resistance and vehicle theft charges.
This incident was reported around 9:30 p.m. at Whitelock Parkway in the East Franklin area.
Elk Grove police spokesperson Jason Jimenez reported that an officer saw Ceaser driving near the corner of Whitelock and Terrazzo Drive. Jimenez said that the suspect was using a vehicle that was reported stolen.
The suspect allegedly refused to pull over and led the police on a short chase. Jimenez said that Ceaser then stopped and ran away from the car. A Sacramento County sheriff’s helicopter later helped the police locate the suspect who tried to hide from authorities.
Ceaser was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.