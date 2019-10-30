Authorities arrested a 27-year-old woman who allegedly tried to murder her mother at a Sacramento residence on Oct. 24. After the assault, the suspect was reportedly seen walking near Elk Grove’s Jones Park on Shasta Lily Drive.
Roxanne Maryse Cate was later taken into custody in the Galt-Lodi region on Oct. 25, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department reported. She was charged with attempted murder and she was scheduled for an Oct. 29 hearing at the Sacramento Superior Court.
The sheriff’s department released a detailed description of Cate on the day after the incident. They noted that she was last seen wearing an orange/yellow construction vest and baggy jeans. Authorities also said that Cate cut her hair into a “faux-hawk” hairstyle and she may have been driving a silver 2003 Honda Accord that had a disabled license plate.
Cate is accused of shooting and wounding her mother at the 9100 block of Sunfire Way in Sacramento’s Rosemont neighborhood. She was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail where she’s ineligible for bail.
The sheriff’s department reported that the victim remains in critical condition at a local hospital, as of press time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.