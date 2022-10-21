With the recent news that the city of Elk Grove is being sued for its denial of an appeal for the 67-unit Oak Rose Apartments to be built in Old Town Elk Grove, Assembly District 10 candidate Eric Guerra criticized Elk Grove City Council Member Stephanie Nguyen for approving that denial.
Guerra, who is a Sacramento City Council member, is running against his fellow Democrat Nguyen in this November’s Assembly District 10 election. The redrawn District 10 includes Elk Grove and parts of south Sacramento.
The lawsuit claims that through the council’s denial of the Oak Rose Apartments permanent, supportive housing project for homeless individuals, the city disregarded state laws designed to ensure that cities do not block affordable housing projects.
The California Department of Housing and Community Development sent a notice of violation letter to the city stating it violated the Housing Accountability Act, the Discrimination in Land Use Law, and the State Housing Element Law.
Elk Grove’s city attorneys are in the process of reviewing and evaluating these allegations.
In a press statement from Guerra’s campaign, they claimed that Nguyen cast an “illegal vote” and has thus placed “Elk Grove residents on the hook for state fines.”
“We must look for opportunities to build more affordable housing – not hide behind excuses as to why it cannot be done,” Guerra wrote in the press statement.
“Not only does her vote jeopardize Elk Grove’s access to millions of dollars of state funding for essential infrastructure and public safety projects, but the nonprofit developers of the project have also sued the city, putting Elk Grove residents on the hook for thousands of dollars in legal fees.”
Nguyen issued her response.
“When challenged about the failures on homelessness we have seen in Sacramento, Eric Guerra cried about ‘finger-pointing,’” she said. “Now, in an attempt to score cheap political points, Guerra wants to weigh into a local land-use issue that was unanimously rejected by the Elk Grove Planning Commission and the Elk Grove City Council.”
Nguyen added that Guerra played a key role on the Sacramento City Council in raising that city’s sales taxes and promising to use those funds to alleviate the capital city’s homelessness issue.
“It is clear Guerra has failed miserably,” she wrote. “This latest stunt just shows that as his campaign implodes, he is becoming increasingly desperate.”
Guerra further spoke on the issue with the Citizen last week.
“I’m just stating the facts about what the state has said by (the Elk Grove City Council’s) action, which is that the city violated the government code,” he said. “That’s just a statement of fact, and if I recall correctly, (Nguyen) voted to put a tax measure on the ballot, as well.”
Last July, the Elk Grove City Council voted to place a 1% sales tax measure on this November’s ballot. Known as Measure E, this tax measure could annually generate an estimated $21.3 million to support essential community services in Elk Grove.
Nguyen told the Citizen that her vote was simply to allow Elk Grove voters the opportunity to decide whether they would support this sales tax measure.
She noted that she cannot currently comment on the Oak Rose Apartments.
“I respectfully decline to give any comments on that (Oak Rose Apartments) project, due to pending litigation,” Nguyen said.
However, Nguyen mentioned that she has a past record of supporting affordable housing projects.
“To say that I’m not for affordable housing projects is not true, because, since I’ve been on the council, I’ve approved (such projects),” she said. “We’ve got quite a few projects that are in the works in (council) District 4 right now that are affordable housing projects.
“When (Guerra) talks about the fact that we’re not doing what we can to make it affordable for folks to either live here or have opportunities in Elk Grove is just lies. He’s using this one opportunity, because it’s campaign season, and it’s unfortunate that he’s doing this. But I stand behind the statement that I sent out. It’s just campaign tactics on his end.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.