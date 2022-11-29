Angelique Ashby claimed victory in the District 8 State Senate race on Nov. 29. The current Sacramento City Council Member will represent Elk Grove for the next four years.
Her opponent, Dave Jones conceded a hotly contested election between the two Democrats. Jones’ concession came moments after the latest vote tabulation was released during the afternoon of Nov. 29 by Sacramento County elections officials. In those numbers, Ashby had 115, 048 votes to Jones, 108,317. Ashby had 51% of the vote, while there are still reportedly 12,000 more ballots left to count from across Sacramento County.
The tally of votes by election officials is expected Dec. 8, which is when California’s counties are supposed to certify and submit their November election results to the Secretary of State’s Office.
Ashby, who received the endorsement of Gov. Gavin Newsom and former Gov. Jerry Brown, recently spoke to the Citizen about representing Senate District 8, which includes Sacramento, east to Rancho Cordova and south to Elk Grove.
“It’s time to move on and unify the people of our region and working together,” Ashby said. “I’ve talked to a lot of (Republicans and conservatives) at their doors, at the meet-and-greets and the forms and a lot of them felt like they didn’t have a choice between two Democrats. What I say to them is, ‘I will listen, and I wish to represent everyone.’ While they may not agree with me on some of the issues that are very partisan, I will be their voice.”
Ashby said throughout the campaign her style in the State Legislature will be similar to her predecessor, Dr. Richard Pan, D-Sacramento, who will be termed out of office this year.
“There are many things in government that are not partisan,” she said. “And it is really important to build those opportunities and be an elected official with a heart for the people, listen to what people have to say, and try to include them and engage with them.”
Jones is a known presence in California politics. After serving on the Sacramento City Council, he was elected to the State Assembly in 2004 and then as insurance commissioner in 2011. He championed an unsuccessful ballot measure that would have given that office the right to regulate health insurance premiums. Jones unsuccessfully ran for State Attorney General in 2018.
According to Cal Matters, $14.5 million was invested in the 2022 State Senate District 8 race, and $10.6 million in independent expenditures.
In the State Assembly District 10 race, the other State Legislative post which represents Elk Grove, Elk Grove City Council Member Stephanie Nguyen declared victory two weeks ago when her opponent, Eric Guerra conceded. In Tuesday’s returns, Nguyen had 53% of the count (61,544 votes) to Guerra’s 46% (53,098 votes).
With the election, Ashby and Nguyen are the first women elected to the State Legislature from Sacramento County in 20 years.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.