State legislative candidates Stephanie Nguyen and Angelique Ashby continue to hold the lead in their respective races to represent Elk Grove in the California Legislature.
In the State Senate District 8 showdown, Ashby holds a 4,005-vote lead over fellow Democrat Dave Jones as of Friday. Ashby has 52 percent of the vote (51,383 votes) to Jones’ 47 percent (47,378 votes). Ashby is currently a Sacramento City Council member and Jones is a former state insurance commissioner.
Nguyen’s margin over Eric Guerra is now 7,293 in the race for State Assembly representing District 10. Nguyen has 56 percent of the vote cast (29,892 votes) to Guerra’s 43 percent (22,599 votes). Nguyen currently represents District 4 on the Elk Grove City Council while her opponent is a Sacramento City Council member. Both candidates are Democrats.
In interviews with the Citizen prior to the latest vote count updates released by the Sacramento County Registrar of Voters office late Friday afternoon, both Jones and Ashby were still confident they would win.
“We’re still very much in the race,” Jones said. “With only a small amount of the vote counted, about 20 percent (as of Thursday, Nov.10), I expect this to be a long count. We had teachers, nurses, grocery store workers, just common people knocking on doors to help get out our message.”
He quickly referred to the millions of dollars used by the Ashby campaign to try to defeat him.
“They spent $5.6 million,” he said.
When asked why this campaign was one of the most expensive of all state legislative races, with a reported $11 million spent on both sides, Jones said, “I have a history of standing up to oil companies, real estate developers, and the like. This is the most corporate involvement of any legislative race.”
He also cited some possible retribution from his two terms as the state’s Insurance Commissioner.
“I stood up to insurance companies when they were trying to take advantage of consumers and businesses,” he said.
Ashby told the Citizen she’s not surprised Jones is still campaigning, even after the votes had been cast.
“He spent millions of dollars on the negative and an untruthful campaign,” she said “My opponent has spread misinformation, which has been the foundation of his campaign, not just this time, but in previous campaigns, as well. I am very proud of running a positive campaign. And work really hard to bring many groups together.”
Both candidates say they believe the voters saw through the politics and did their research before casting their ballots.
“(The voters) weigh it all out and find out the facts,” Ashby said. “People were doing their own research. I think you’ve got to give the voters a little more credit than that.”
The Sacramento County Registrar of Voters office says their next release of voting results will be on Tuesday, Nov. 15, at 4 p.m.
“I like where we are and that I am hopeful I can go and represent people in the State Senate in District 8,” Ashby added.
