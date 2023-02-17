Sen. Angelique Ashby, D-Sacramento, has authored a bill – Senate Bill (SB) 314 – which if approved would require the redrawing of Sacramento County’s supervisorial district boundary lines by an independent redistricting commission following the completion of the 2030 census.
This commission would be reconstituted after every census to draw the county’s supervisorial districts in subsequent redistricting cycles, which occur every 10 years.
In December 2021, following the release of the 2020 census, the Sacramento Board of Supervisors approved a redistricted map, which covers the county’s five supervisorial districts.
Among those districts is District 5, which includes the communities of Elk Grove, Galt, Wilton, Rosemont, Mather and Rancho Cordova, and the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta communities.
Ashby noted that the process that led to the Board of Supervisors’ 4-1 approval of the current redistricted map left several organized groups feeling unheard.
She specifically mentioned the redistricting process’s division of south Sacramento County’s Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) community, which desired to remain together as a single voting bloc.
“The reason that groups come forward and want to stay together are (a) variety in nature,” she said. “Sometimes, it’s about having the ability to elect a person from that community. Other times, it’s about having one elected representative take care of the needs of one interest group, so that their advocacy efforts are stronger.
“But in this instance, the AAPI community was trying to remain whole, and felt, in large part, that the process fell short of achieving that goal.”
Ashby mentioned that SB 314 offers an opportunity to bring “good governance and transparency” to the process of redrawing of Sacramento County’s supervisorial districts.
She added that the bill would mandate that Sacramento County follow the same strategy that both the state and the city of Sacramento have already put in place, to have an independent redistricting process follow the next census in 2030.
“There are a couple of other legislators who have also introduced similar bills for their areas like LA City or others,” she said. “And it is possible at some point in the future that someone will introduce a bill that does the same work statewide, and that then the Sacramento County bill will fold in. But I didn’t want to wait and see if somebody carried that bill.”
Ashby noted that while she was a member of the Sacramento City Council, she wrote that city’s independent redistricting commission proposal.
“We did not have an independent commission, and it was not a very transparent process,” she said. “And I felt it could be better. So, before 2020 occurred, we put in place, as a council, as a good governance and ethics effort, an independent redistricting commission.”
Ashby stressed that it is not a “clean, ethical form of governance” to have any body of elected officials draw their own district lines.
“So, that’s what I’m trying to do is use a good governance lens to address the ethics and transparency needs that come along with redistricting every 10 years, and placing in that process the power to the people who are going to be represented, rather than the representatives themselves,” she said.
Directing her attention to the cities of Elk Grove and Galt and other areas of the county, Ashby addressed the voters of those communities.
“Having the voters themselves determine whether they have one representative from their area or two (representatives), or whether they represent their community, makes up a large enough portion that they have influence over selecting who their representative (are), are things that should matter greatly to them in terms of the strength of their voice in the process that follows for the 10 years after those lines are drawn,” she said.
SB 314 is supported by good governance organizations, such as the League of Women Voters.
Ashby noted that this bill does not currently have any known opposition.
“In other areas of the city, where a senator has put forward the legislation, sometimes the elected body opposes,” she said. “But that has not happened here, at least not yet.”
Regarding a timeline for this bill, Ashby mentioned that while two years are allotted for potentially having it signed into law by the governor, it could become law this year.
“It’s possible that it could move through in the first year and be completely done, which would be a calendar year – so, the end of December,” she said.
