A 16-acre fire torched a grass field that bordered a shopping center and a neighborhood near the corner of Sheldon Road and East Stockton Boulevard on May 3. Authorities arrested a 29-year-old suspect for allegedly committing arson there. No injuries or structural damages were reported.
The Elk Grove police took John Vincent Gomez into custody on arson charges. He was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail where he’s being held on a $50,000 bail, according to jail records.
Cosumnes Fire Marshal Lantz Rey said that two bystanders detained Gomez after witnessing what they believed to be arson. The suspect did not answer questions from investigators, the fire marshal said. Security camera footage from a nearby business was being reviewed, as of press time.
“We’re very appreciative of the assistance of those bystanders,” Rey said.
The fire was reported around 2:50 p.m. and Cosumnes firefighters arrived within four minutes. They first reportedly extinguished a small bark fire before they were alerted about a large grass fire near the scene. Flames traveled close to Gilly’s Car Wash in the Sheldon Centre as well as the Bow Street Apartments and the backyard fences of the local neighborhood.
Firefighters from the Sacramento City, Sacramento Metro, and the Wilton fire departments assisted Cosumnes Fire units at the scene. Fire crews remained there for the rest of the afternoon to clean up the site after the flames were extinguished.
Rey told the Citizen that this incident is a sign that this year’s fire season already started. He noted the 18 MPH winds and the dry grass that enabled the flames to quickly spread.
“There are quite a few properties in the (Cosumnes Community Services District) that still need the removal of dead or dying weeds,” he said. “We’re encouraging everyone to get that done as quickly as possible.”
Cosumnes Assistant Fire Chief Dan Quiggle said that Northern California had a record low precipitation last month and he added that dry grasses and other wildfire fuels are being seen earlier than usual.
He urged homeowners and business owners who own properties near grass fields to create a fire break or a defensive space around their properties.
“You want an area of clear ground, low grass, or green landscaping between the dry grassland and structures to stop the fire from spreading,” Quiggle said.
A 10-acre grass fire also broke out in 2016 at the same site as the May 3 fire.
