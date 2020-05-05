A 29-year-old man allegedly drove through a Sheldon house’s security gate and stole property from the homeowner’s vehicle during the morning of May 3. He also reportedly threatened the victim with a knife during a confrontation.
The Elk Grove police arrested Jose Rodriguez of Sacramento after they contacted him during a traffic stop near the scene. He was arrested on burglary, drug, weapons, vandalism, and unauthorized entry charges.
The incident was reported around 10 a.m. at the 8700 block of Mecca Road.
Elk Grove police spokesperson Jason Jimenez reported that Rodriguez knocked down the victim’s driveway gate and then entered the home. He said that the victim confronted the suspect who then left the house and reentered the residence through a window.
Rodriguez allegedly drew a knife during a second confrontation with the victim. Jimenez said that the suspect left and stole property from an unlocked vehicle that was parked outside the house. The suspect then drove away from the scene.
Authorities reported that officers found methamphetamine, cocaine, and the victim’s stolen property when they searched Rodriguez’s car during a traffic stop.
As of press time, suspect remains in custody at the Sacramento County Main Jail on a $50,000 bail, according to jail records.
