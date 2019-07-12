Elk Grove police reported that an unknown, armed suspect robbed a convenience store in the Lakeside area during the early morning of July 8. No injuries were reported.
Authorities noted that the suspect carried a black-and green skateboard during the robbery.
This incident occurred around 1:50 a.m. at the AM/PM store on the 9500 block of Harbour Point Drive.
Elk Grove police spokesperson Jason Jimenez said that the suspect entered the store, took out a firearm, and ordered an employee to surrender cash to him. The victim obeyed his command and the suspect then fled the scene.
Authorities describe the suspect as a white male adult who stands six feet, three inches tall and weighs an estimated 200 pounds. He wore a black hooded sweatshirt, a white T-shirt, and black shorts.
Readers with information about the robbery can contact the Elk Grove police at (916) 478-8060 or Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-4357. Crime Stoppers callers can be anonymous and earn a $1,000 reward.
Readers can also send tips to the Elk Grove police via SMS text message by first typing “CRIMES” (274637) on a cell phone, followed by “Tip732,” and then the message.
