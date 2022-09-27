A 35-year-old suspect allegedly shot and injured a person during an argument in a Laguna street during the afternoon of Sept. 22. Elk Grove police detectives took him into custody at his Elk Grove home three days later.
Sundeep Singh faces felony charges of assault with a deadly weapon and possessing a firearm as a convicted felon. As of press time, he remains in custody at the Sacramento County main jail on a $500,000 bail, according to jail records.
The Elk Grove police stated that the victim called 911 and said he was shot at the 5200 block of Lake Pleasant Drive on Sept. 22. He was reportedly gone when officers arrived and found a “small amount of blood” on the street. They learned that the victim took himself to a local hospital to have his leg wound treated.
Investigators heard that an argument broke out between the victim and the suspect. Elk Grove police spokesperson Jason Jimenez told the Citizen that both parties previously knew each other.
Singh allegedly took out a firearm and shot the victim before he fled the scene. Detectives later served a search warrant at the suspect’s home on Iris Meadow Way in the East Franklin area. They reportedly discovered evidence related to the shooting but could not find him there.
On Sept. 25, officers saw Singh’s vehicle parked outside his home and then surrounded the residence after asking him to surrender. He was then taken into custody.
Officers also arrested two people who were at the scene and allegedly tried to interfere with the police investigation. Kabal Singh, 68, and Aaron Sheets, 39, were arrested on police resistance charges.
