An unknown suspect fatally shot a man during an argument in Laguna during the late evening of March 18. The gunman remains at large.
Sacramento County coroners did not identify the victim, as of press time.
This incident was reported around 10:25 p.m. at the 9200 block of Starfish Way.
Elk Grove police spokesperson Hannah Gray reported that police were notified about shots being fired in the local neighborhood. They arrived and found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds in the street.
Gray said that the police and firefighters attempted to save the victim’s life but he succumbed to his injuries.
Investigators later learned that the suspect pulled out a gun and shot the victim during an argument. The police currently lack a physical description of the suspect.
“At this time, this is an active and ongoing investigation,” Gray told the Citizen.
This incident is Elk Grove’s first homicide since January 2020 when two people died in a murder-suicide.
The Starfish Way case is the city’s third shooting this month.
On March 4, a 26-year-old man allegedly pursued and shot at two people in a drive-by shooting near the intersection of Calvine and Elk Grove-Florin roads. No injuries were reported in that incident and the Elk Grove police took the suspect into custody.
The next shooting occurred during the early morning of March 17 when a 51-year-old woman reportedly shot and wounded a person during an argument at Kelsey Drive. She was arrested and booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail.
Readers with information about the Starfish Way shooting can contact the Elk Grove police’s detective bureau at (916) 478-8060 or Crime Alert at (916) 443-4357. Tips can also be sent to the Elk Grove police via SMS text message by first entering CRIMES (274637), followed by Tip732, and then the message.
