A 45-year-old parent killed himself and his 2-year-old child in an apparent murder-suicide during the afternoon of Jan. 26 in Laguna.
Sacramento County coroners did not identify the deceased, as of press time.
"This is probably one of the most devastating and most difficult calls that we could ever respond to," Elk Grove police spokesperson Jason Jimenez told the Citizen. "And as to be expected, it has been a hard one for our officers that were on scene. Our hearts are not only with those families affected by this tragedy, but also with our officers as well."
This incident was reported around 2 p.m. at the 5500 block of Tamarindo Lane.
Jimenez said that officers were first notified about a woman who was screaming in the street. They arrived at the scene and learned she was the mother of the deceased child and she was in a relationship with the child's father. Jimenez said that the gunman got into an argument with her before he took out a firearm and shot their child before taking his life.
Officers entered the home where they found the deceased and they determined that the father died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Jimenez said that detectives are investigating this case as a murder-suicide.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.