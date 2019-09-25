A ribbon-cutting, animal adoptions, tours, games and free food will be among the attractions on Saturday, Oct. 12, when the city’s animal shelter throws its grand opening celebration from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
But for those eager to visit the shelter a bit earlier, a soft opening is set for this Saturday, Sept. 28 from noon to 6 p.m.
This soon-to-be-opened animal shelter is located at the corner of Iron Rock and Union Park ways, in the vicinity of Grant Line Road and Highway 99.
The new facility will give Elk Grove area residents their first animal shelter to call their own. Elk Grove has for many years contracted with Sacramento County’s animal shelter on Bradshaw Road.
Since they were unable to meet its original goal of opening the shelter in July, city officials temporarily extended some of its animal services with the county.
Sarah Humlie, the city’s animal services manager, told the Citizen last week that various delays in the project postponed the grand opening.
“The big things were just a couple unforeseen complications with the site,” she said. “Kind of any time you start digging, you can sometimes come across things that are going to cause delays.
“We had a really wet winter. I know that slowed (the progress) down and caused some delays there, because they weren’t able to work when it was raining out.”
Humlie added that construction is ongoing at the site, and public access is prohibited until the soft opening.
Once the shelter opens to the public, visitors will be able to walk through the kennels and view animals, Humlie noted.
“People will be able to come during our open hours and browse through the animals, and if they find that special dog or cat or (other) animal that they want to go home with, they can adopt it and possibly take it home that very day,” she said.
“I think people can expect to see a beautiful facility that is well set up to meet the needs of the animals of our city,” Humlie said. “And they can expect a friendly staff and lots of animals that are ready to find new homes, and will be up for adoption.”
The shelter currently has a variety of dogs, as well as adult cats and kittens, that are available for new homes.
Humlie said no other animals are being housed at the shelter, but a wider variety of animals will be available for adoption on occasion.
“Animals that could potentially come in here would be things like gerbils, hamsters, guinea pigs, birds, rabbits, turtles, lizards, kind of small pets of (different) varieties,” she said.
The shelter handled some birds when it received more than 200 chickens. Arrangements were made for the majority of those birds to be transferred to a rescue facility.
Although adoption fees will be the norm at Elk Grove’s animal shelter, there will occasionally be free animals, as well as discounted animals.
Among the adoption fees are $100 for a large adult dog, and $150 for a small breed dog under 20 pounds. Puppies can be adopted for $150 each and a kitten will cost $75. Adult cats will be available for $40 each. Rabbits will be available in the range of $0 to $25 each.
There is also a senior rate fee for people purchasing animals, and for animals 7 years old or older. That fee is $0 to $25.
Exotic, equine and livestock animals will have an adoption fee of $0 to $2,000.
The shelter will also provide microchipping, vaccinations, and low-cost spaying and neutering. Visitors can also search for their lost pets at the shelter.
Humlie anticipates a great atmosphere when the shelter finally opens.
“I think there will be a real feeling of accomplishment on that day, because we’ve been a long time coming,” she said. “There’s been a lot of work put into getting this facility up and run. So, I think that will be a very exciting day for all of the staff and hopefully for the citizens of Elk Grove, as well.”
The animal shelter’s regular schedule will be Tuesdays through Sundays from noon to 6 p.m.
