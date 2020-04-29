In response to a greater need for blood donations due the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Elk Grove resident Ali Moua partnered with the American Red Cross to organize a blood drive last week.
The six-hour event was held on April 24 at Armaan’s Palace Event Center in the Laguna area.
Moua, who is also a candidate in this November’s Elk Grove City Council District 1 election, explained why there is an additional need for blood at this time.
“Because of the pandemic, people can’t go out as much, so there’s a shortage of people going out and donating blood,” he said.
Moua noted that the practice of social distancing is also impacting blood donations.
“A small, average blood drive will pull in maybe anywhere from 90 to 100 people, but because of the social distancing, we have to cut that back to almost half,” he said.
Moua encouraged people in Elk Grove to donate blood during this coronavirus situation.
“I know it’s a tough time for everyone, but if we all do our part just a little bit to help out (through blood donations), we’ll get through this together,” he said. “Each person that donates blood can donate up to one unit, and one unit of blood can save up to three lives.
“So, this blood is used for transfusion, obviously, surgery, those types of things. So, it’s very important. We need this blood.”
Amy Perreira, a team supervisor/registered nurse with the American Red Cross, mentioned that the organization’s blood supply has increased since falling behind its necessary supply level in early March.
“We were in critical need of all blood, all platelet products, but now we have met the supply,” she said. “We’re not as critical as we used to be, but now that elective surgeries are coming back into play, we’re worried that we’re going to see another dip.”
Two donors spoke with the Citizen at the temporary donation center at Armaan’s.
While lying on a bed waiting to donate blood, Sinsai Vang, a state employee who is currently working from home, shared why he decided to donate some of his blood.
“Given the situation with COVID, blood is a necessity now,” he said. “All I can do is give a little blood. I’m hoping it helps the frontline health care providers. So, this is the reason I am out.”
Although Vang recognized that giving blood at this time is important, he noted that the “real heroes” were the nurses taking blood at the drive.
“For me, it’s just 30 minutes out of my day,” he said. “But “every little drop helps.”
Ashley Ruf, a physician at UC Davis Medical Center, was also among the people who stopped by Armaan’s to donate blood.
“I just see a lot of people through traumas and everything, and so I see firsthand, essentially, the big need for blood. So, it’s personal.”
In addition to Red Cross workers, various volunteers from Moua’s campaign assisted with the event.
Those interested in giving blood to the American Red Cross can visit the website, www.RedCrossBlood.org. Donors are encouraged to schedule appointments in advance.
