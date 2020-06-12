With Amazon, Inc.’s plan to open a $21.3 million distribution center in Elk Grove later this year, Antonio Ablog, the city’s planning manager, told the Citizen that the project meets designated traffic requirements.
“With any business, big or small, we’re excited to welcome a new business in the community,” he said. “We’ve analyzed (Amazon’s) proposal and found it to be consistent with the policies we have in place, and we look forward to Amazon bringing those jobs to the city of Elk Grove.”
The city anticipates hundreds of jobs for this 111,500 square-foot facility, which is currently under construction on a 17-acre industrial site at 9501 Union Park Way. This distribution center was announced last month. The project site lies near the Hampton Village residential area.
Ablog noted that when the city’s new General Plan was adopted in February 2019, it included the state-adopted traffic guidelines that all local governments are required to follow.
“We actually moved away from (the) old traffic model of looking at levels of service and looked at Vehicle Miles Traveled (VMT),” he said. “As part of installing that new measuring for understanding traffic impacts, they did a kind of a background report in how to analyze new projects like this that was adopted along with the General Plan.
“They’re called our Transportation Analysis Guidelines and that’s slowly based on Vehicle Miles Traveled.”
Within that document are prescreening areas that determine whether an area is exempt from further transportation analyses.
Ablog mentioned that the entire, south Elk Grove industrial area has been screened from further transportation analyses for industrial uses consistent with both the General Plan and zoning.
“For Amazon, we looked at both of the roadway performance impacts and VMT impacts,” he said. “Based on analysis by our city team, the project would not have any negative impacts either related to (VMT) or roadway performance.”
Ablog described the old traffic measuring system focused on the “level of service.”
“That had to do more so with how many trips were on the street and how the intersections were impacted,” he said. “Vehicle Miles Traveled, that’s a real shift in the way we look at traffic.
“Instead of how much back up there is, it looks at how many total miles per day are people traveling to get to places they need to be at, whether it’s work, shopping, recreation.
“The state adopted that to really, truly look at the environmental impact of vehicle travel. The goal is to reduce the amount of miles traveled by vehicle, not necessarily the number of trips, but the total miles per day.”
Ablog added that with any project in Elk Grove, and with “just general growth,” the city’s Public Works Department uses real-time traffic monitoring, in which they can adjust signal timing “on the fly.”
“Those are the kind of advancements we make in trying to adjust our roadway system to meet the needs of the citizens of Elk Grove,” he said. “Of course, we do our analyses, but we can’t predict the future. But we do have those systems in place that we can adjust on the fly as deemed to be fit.”
Because VMT and roadway performance targets are among the more technical parts of the city’s General Plan, Ablog said that residents can contact the city’s Planning Department for more information.
“If any residents have any questions about those (portions of the General Plan), they could always contact our Planning Department (through the city’s website, www.ElkGroveCity.org) and we could either assist in answering those questions or we could connect you with the right people to discuss traffic concerns,” he said.
