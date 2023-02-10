After about a year of community anticipation for the opening of Elk Grove’s Amazon Fresh supermarket, that waiting continues.
The doors of this 42,000-square-foot store, which is located at 7530 Elk Grove Blvd. in The Ridge Shopping Center, remain closed to the public.
A spokesperson for Amazon told the Citizen this week that the company currently has no details to share regarding the opening of this Elk Grove store.
Furthermore, as of press time, the property’s owner Pappas Investments had not yet responded to the Citizen’s inquiry as to when this store will make its debut.
Amazon Fresh is a chain of grocery stores that are a subsidiary of the e-commerce company, Amazon. It was founded as a grocery delivery service of that company in 2007, and it expanded into having physical stores in 2020, with the first of those stores being located in the Los Angeles area.
Brick-and-mortar Amazon Fresh stores have since opened in other cities across the nation. The 44th location opened in East Pasadena last September.
Like Elk Grove, nearby areas awaiting the opening of physical Amazon Fresh stores include Arden-Arcade and Roseville.
According to Amazon, the stores feature a wide variety of national brand and high-quality meats, seafood and produce, and food dishes prepared on site.
These stores offer two ways to purchase groceries, including “Just Walk Out” shopping, which allows customers with an Amazon account with a linked credit or debit card to simply walk out of the store while having their Amazon Prime account charged without having to wait in a checkout line. Store sensors detect their debit or credit cards, and charge them.
Those who do not have Amazon Prime accounts can shop in Amazon Fresh stores, but they will need to buy their groceries through traditionally staffed checkouts.
Amazon Fresh also offers the Amazon Dash Cart, which is a smart shopping cart designed to make shopping easier. Among its features are a built-in scale, which weighs produce in the cart, and a Dash Cart screen, which displays images of nearby fresh items that are available in these stores.
Users of the Dash Cart can begin using such features through a QR code in the Amazon app.
With the date of the opening of Elk Grove’s Amazon Fresh not yet announced, the Citizen recently visited the site to speak to local business employees and shoppers about this store.
Angie Campbell, manager of Great Clips hair salon in The Ridge, said that she is uncertain when the store will open.
“We were told it was originally supposed to open like a year ago, last November,” she said. “And then with all of the delays and things like that, it’s taking this much longer to get up.
“Most recently we heard (from the property’s management) that it could be (opening) as early as February, but we’re into February now.”
Wenj Yu, an employee at N’Joy Café Chinese restaurant in The Ridge, mentioned that he pondered why the store has not yet opened.
“It’s been there for a while,” he said. “I feel like it’s just rotting there. It has taken a long time (to open). My mom, when we were driving around (The Ridge), was like, ‘Is Amazon Fresh open yet?’”
After finding out that the store was not yet open, his mother asked, “When is it going to open?”
Yu added that he does not hear people talking about the store.
“There was possibly some chatter when they first showed up, but now it’s just nothing,” he said.
Curtis Armando Manns, sales manager at Stanton Optical in The Ridge, mentioned that he first saw signage for Amazon Fresh last July.
Manns noted that he has been patiently awaiting this grocery store’s opening at The Ridge.
“It’s going to definitely attract more business to the area, just in the general area,” he said. “It’s kind of nice. (The Ridge is) developing a lot more (with) eateries and everything. So, I’m excited for it opening up.”
Elk Grove resident Johanna Little, who is an employee of The Ridge’s Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant, also recalled seeing signage for Amazon Fresh last July.
“I started my training in July and (the signage) was up, and I feel like that’s the first time I remember seeing it,” she said. “I honestly have no idea (when the store will open). I’ve never really seen anybody in there or anything, so I really don’t know. Yeah, it’s been there a while.”
Elk Grove resident Michelle Shorter told the Citizen that she is “indifferent” about the upcoming opening of Amazon Fresh.
“I think that it’s good for the economy, just because Elk Grove is still up in building,” she said. “But as far as I’m concerned, I think that they place these in nicer neighborhoods, and there are food deserts everywhere. So, I would like to see them build grocery stores in low-income neighborhoods versus focusing on just Elk Grove and up-and-coming cities.”
Another Elk Grove resident, Kyle Hess, noted that he does not plan on shopping at Amazon Fresh, due to their “Just Walk Out” shopping option.
“I respect workers too much and I’m not going to do that,” he said. “That’s why I like Costco a lot, because I hear they pay their (employees) decent.”
Amazon’s Elk Grove store neighbors popular supermarkets such as Costco, Nugget Market, and Trader Joe’s.
Rayfield Scott, who lives in Elk Grove with his wife, Yolanda Coates-Scott, mentioned that he continues to await the opening of Amazon Fresh.
“It’s been over a year, because I know that Buffalo Wild Wings wasn’t here, Olive Garden, none of this stuff was here when the building came after Costco (which opened in the fall of 2018),” he said.
“We didn’t know (when it was opening). We talked to one of the Costco staff and they said it was going to be Amazon. And we said, ‘Oh, OK. Great, Amazon. And so, we’ve been waiting on it.”
