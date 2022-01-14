The Elk Grove police on Jan. 6 arrested a 28-year-old suspect who allegedly tried to meet with a minor for lewd acts. He was taken into custody after a YouTube channel host organized a decoy operation against him inside a local Walmart store.
Authorities reported they found a loaded firearm in the suspect’s possession when they arrested him.
Louis Jimenez Grigaitis of Sacramento was arrested on charges of contacting a minor to commit a felony, meeting with a minor with a lewd purpose, and carrying a loaded firearm in a public place. He was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail.
The Elk Grove police contacted him around 7:30 p.m. at the Walmart store on the 8400 block of Elk Grove Boulevard in Laguna.
“Ghost,” who is the anonymous leader of the Creep Catching (CC) Unit and is its YouTube channel host, announced Grigaitis’s arrest on Jan. 8. He described CC Unit as a movement to expose adults who prey on children.
Last August, the CC Unit alerted the Elk Grove police and led them to the arrest of a 20-year-old suspect who allegedly tried to arrange a sexual encounter with a minor at a restroom in Morse Community Park. They handed their text messages and online chats with the suspects to the police.
During his January encounter with Grigaitis, Ghost said that the suspect carried a backpack but never mentioned he was armed.
“It was the first time I’ve encountered a (sex) predator carrying a loaded gun,” Ghost told the Citizen. “It makes you question what his intentions were.”
Ghost said that a detective told him to not release the video of his confrontation with the suspect on YouTube until he’s convicted.
Elk Grove police spokesperson Jeremy Banks said that his staff wants the public to contact law enforcement about criminal activities.
“We want to encourage anyone with information regarding criminal activity to contact their local law enforcement agency, and not act on their own for the safety of themselves and others,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.