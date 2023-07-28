Plans are underway for the construction and operation of an aggregate processing facility for recycling roadway materials and producing hot-mix asphalt and ready-mix concrete. The plant, which will be operated by the Vulcan Materials Company, will be located on currently undeveloped, heavy industrial-zoned land at 10000 Waterman Road, near Grant Line Road.
Vulcan is a Birmingham, Alabama-based company, with operations throughout the nation, including a plant on Florin Road, near Sunrise Boulevard.
This project is moving forward as a result of the Elk Grove Planning Commission’s July 20, unanimous approval of a conditional-use permit for its operation. That permit was a necessary requirement due to the project’s classification as a major recycling and manufacturing facility.
Operations at the facility will feature the recycling of asphalt and concrete from local demolition projects and associated facilities, including office buildings.
The major areas of operations of the site will be the recycling plant and truck-loading area. Those portions of the project are located more than 1,000 feet from the nearest residential area.
About 70% of the trucks that will enter and exit the facility will be capable of carrying 25 tons of material, while the remainder of the trucks will have the ability to carry 18 tons of material.
On-site equipment will include conveyers for lifting materials onto material piles, as well as a series of grinders and hoppers.
Within the truck-loading area will be several silos for storing materials before they are loaded into trucks. The silos will be the tallest structures on the site, at about 78 feet tall.
The site will also have several shop and office buildings.
Vulcan’s website for its Elk Grove project notes that the future facility meets a need for Elk Grove and Sacramento County construction and infrastructure projects that can use a high-quality local source of asphalt, concrete and aggregate.
The website mentions that because asphalt and ready-mix concrete are perishable products, it is necessary for construction teams to have an asphalt and ready-mix concrete facility within 25 to 30 miles of their project to use these materials.
According to the website, the Elk Grove plant will also result in other benefits, including more affordable building costs and reduced vehicle miles traveled.
While the facility will be a 24 hours a day, 7 days a week operation, its recycling plant activities will be limited to the hours of 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
This project site is surrounded by other industrial uses, including the existing Elk Grove Asphalt Terminal at 10090 Waterman Road. Further beyond this area are existing residential neighborhoods to the east and west.
As part of the project, and through the commission’s July 20 approval, a black walnut tree will be removed within the Waterman Road right-of-way. Antonio Ablog, the city’s planning manager, told the commission that while this multi-trunked tree is in good health, retaining it would cause safety issues for trucks exiting the site onto Waterman Road, “as it would be in the line of sight.”
Ablog noted that an environmental impact report (EIR) for the site was prepared for the city by Ascent Environmental, of Sacramento, to determine whether there were any significant environmental impacts that would result from this project.
“It has been determined that any impacts that would culminate from the project’s operations would either be less than significant or less than significant with the mitigation measures,” he said.
Although a representative for Vulcan told the commission that this company will comply with standard noise standards, he presented the commissioners with a document directed at further reducing noise from the site.
“The applicant would install sound curtains on the eastern facing exhaust fans,” that representative said. “And really what that’s about, it’s about addressing the noise concerns that Antonio raised – 45 decibels. It’s kind of like a refrigerator. It’s like a fan. So, kind of the noisiest part that we’re worried about.
“The one’s that’s causing the decibels to go up are the exhaust fans. So, preemptive, we would like to offer up, if this commission so desires, to add this condition to the project – so that before it even opens, additional sound attenuation efforts would be placed on the project to get ahead of the question.”
This document was ultimately formalized as a condition of approval within the commission’s overall approval of the project.
Prior to this project’s approval, the commission was addressed by a few public speakers, who expressed their concerns regarding how the project would affect air and water quality, road conditions, and any significant impacts related to lighting and dust.
Ablog mentioned that the conditions for this project require the applicant to comply with all rules, regulations and permitting requirements from outside agencies.
“You’ve heard a lot of talk about the (Sacramento Metropolitan) Air Quality Management District,” he said. “That is one permitting and regulatory agency. Another one (that) comes up in the (EIR) would be the Sacramento County Environmental Management Department. They are the ones that oversee any facility that includes recycling operations.
“They also look at compliance, along with the city – compliance with all regulations related to air quality, dust management. But primarily what the environmental management does is make sure they issue a permit based on the request from the operator.”
Ablog added that enforcement at the site would be conducted by the city, in cooperation with the Air Quality Management District and/or the county of Sacramento.
“Depending on what the complaint was, those agencies would coordinate amongst each other to determine if there was a violation of conditions, whether it be noise, whether it be dust or some other condition,” he said.
To reduce dust on the site, the trucks entering and exiting the property will have coverings. The grounds will also be watered down with water that will not come from Elk Grove’s water supply.
As an air quality improvement measure, under state law, trucks will not be permitted to idle their engines for more than five minutes.
On the topic of how the site could affect the area’s water quality, Ablog mentioned that the project and its environmental analysis were sent to Sacramento County’s environmental management and water agencies.
“Based on their review of all the documents provided, they did not provide any concern,” he said. “We also had a follow-up meeting with Sacramento County Environmental Management about water runoff. They didn’t mention any concerns, even knowing that the facility would be processing asphalt and concrete.”
Commissioner George Murphey mentioned that he lives in a rural part of the city with about 1,200 wells and septic tanks in that area.
“There’s been no history of nitrates, infiltration of contaminated water over all these years that I’ve been out there,” he said. “I don’t think this is going to be an issue with water infiltration.”
Regarding road conditions, Ablog noted that Waterman Road would continue to undergo regular roadway maintenance, and that the road is planned for ultimate four-lane configuration, “as development occurs.”
“We do have projects already in line and approved that would construct a major portion of that Waterman roadway,” he said.
Murphey shared his support of the project.
“All in all, I’ve got the answers I need to support the project,” he said. “I will say, I would like to make sure that we have consensus on this proposed condition by the applicant. I don’t know how large of a difference it will make (on noise), but it will make some, particularly on those fans facing to the east. So, I would like to include (the proposed condition) in the resolution.”
Prior to the commission’s approval of the project, Chair Sandra Poole asked that the motion include the applicant’s proposed condition of approval. That proposed condition was read into the resolution by Murphey in advance of the council’s unanimous vote.
