The proposed Cornerstone Village affordable housing project on Bruceville Road, south of Laguna Boulevard, will receive an additional $2 million in loan funding from the city’s affordable housing fund.
Supporting a recommendation by the city’s Affordable Housing Committee, the Elk Grove City Council on June 28 unanimously approved the new total loan amount of $5.4 million, and extended the end date of the loan commitment to Dec. 31, 2024. The original loan commitment was scheduled to expire this October.
Cornerstone Village is an 84-unit, multifamily apartment complex project that is a partnership between the Light of the Valley Church, Pacific Housing, and The John Stewart Company, which is a real estate firm with affordable housing development experience.
This project, which supports this city’s ongoing efforts to increase its affordable housing stock, consists of a plan for 53 units of workforce housing, 21 units for adults with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities, and nine units for people experiencing homelessness. The existing church building will remain on that site, thus becoming part of the new community.
Those eligible to live in these one-, two- or three-bedroom units range from people earning 30% of the city’s median income to those earning 60% to 80% of the city’s median income.
The project site, which is located on a portion of the Light of the Valley Church property, is designed to also include a clubhouse and an outdoor courtyard. Plans also feature a full-time, on-site residential services coordinator, which is a position required by the city for this project under the loan agreement.
If built, these apartments would become the first affordable housing project in the city to use underutilized land owned by a faith-based organization for infill housing to meet state-mandated zoning obligations.
Sarah Bontrager, the city’s housing and public services manager, explained why an increase in the loan for this project was proposed.
“Since (December 2021), the developer has been pursuing (additional) funding for the project,” she said. “And they secured some funding, but in May of this year, they proposed some changes to the project, and those changes necessitated a rereview of the project and required changes to the loan term commitment and the loan term sheet.”
The initial $3.4 million loan commitment for this project, which was approved by the council on Dec. 8, 2021, had a term of 55 years at a 4% interest rate. The developer requested that the loan be increased by $2 million.
Bontrager mentioned during the June 21 meeting that the developer noted that the basis for this request included overall cost increases, particularly due to rising interest rates and construction and insurance costs.
“Interests rates, as you know, have risen significantly since 2021, so that reduces the amount of mortgage debt that the property can carry, and also increases the cost of constructing the project,” she said. “They’ve also seen big risks in builders’ risk insurance and, overall, in construction costs.”
Bontrager added that the city’s affordable housing fund has the ability to accommodate the developer’s increased loan request, given that this fund has an uncommitted balance of about $7 million.
She noted that the developer’s purchase-sale agreement with Light of the Valley Church expires next year.
“They do need to get this project funded or, if they cannot get it funded, then it will not move forward,” she said. “So, at this point in time, they have secured about $9 million in state and federal funding.”
According to a city staff report, the developer also plans to contribute $4.1 million of their developer fee toward this project. The previous plan, in 2021, was to contribute $2.7 million of that developer fee.
Among the benefits of the increased loan is to eliminate the project’s need for state tax credits, which results in the project being more likely to be funded.
During a review of the project by the Affordable Housing Committee on June 13, the developer asked that the nonprofit, AbleLight, be allowed to be released from their partnership with this project.
Bontrager mentioned that AbleLight exited their role with the project “entirely, for some business reasons.” But she added that they will remain as a consultant, because of their experience in working with adults with developmental and intellectual disabilities.
Replacing AbleLight as the project’s new managing general partner is the Sacramento-based Pacific Housing, which is also the managing general partner on five projects in Elk Grove.
Another change is the use of LifeSTEPS as the on-site residential service provider, a role that was previously planned to be filled by AbleLight.
Bontrager told the council that the city’s staff feels confident that LifeSTEPS can “serve this project, as well.”
Also approved by the council on June 21 was the developer’s unit-mix proposal to change one of the project’s one-bedroom unit to a two-bedroom unit – thus allowing the project to qualify as a “family project.” That status increases the project’s competitiveness for financing.
Julie Mendel, a representative of The John Stewart Company, told the council that a challenge for the developer has been the “intense competition” for state funding.
“As the presentation (by Bontrager) mentioned, we were able to secure an additional $7 million of home funds, which is new since the last time this project was before (the council, in June 2022),” she said. “And that does make us more competitive for this upcoming round of (California Department of Housing and Community Development) funds.”
Mendel mentioned that the developer applied for those funds last year, but was “not successful.”
“We’re going again (for those funds) for this round that’s due two weeks from now,” she said. “They’ve changed the scoring a little bit, so we think we’ll be more competitive, and we’ve also put a lot of thought into our tie-breaker analysis and how we can really juice that, and that’s what’s led to the request for an additional commitment that’s before you today.”
During the council’s deliberation on this agenda item, Council Member Darren Suen shared his thoughts on the developer’s request for a $2 million loan increase.
“I don’t like the city having to put out more funds for any type of project, simply because we always have a limit of resources, and we can service more if we spread it around,” he said. “But for these unique circumstances, I think it’s worth it.
“We’ve committed to this project already, previously, and the inflationary realm is something everybody is familiar with, and, again, the uniqueness of the project that it serves.”
Suen also recognized the location of the project, noting that it is across the street from a middle school and is nearby the Target shopping center, restaurants and bus stops.
Elk Grove Mayor Bobbie Singh-Allen referred to the loan increase as a “unique opportunity to help.”
“It’s a project that we need, and most importantly, our affordable housing fund has the adequate fund balance to pay for this (loan increase), which is what it’s there for,” she said.
Council Member Rod Brewer shared his thoughts on the project, in general.
“(Cornerstone Village is a) good, mixed-house project,” he said. “This project has been around for a couple years, part of a larger collective of what we want to see here in town, but part of a bigger picture that we like to see with neighborhoods here in Elk Grove to create that diversity of housing, so people feel like they belong in the neighborhoods that they live in.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.