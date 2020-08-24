Several women, who allege they were harassed by associates or supporters of Elk Grove Mayor Steve Ly, called upon the Elk Grove City Council to censure him. They joined a press conference outside Elk Grove City Hall during the morning of Aug. 12.
That evening, the council opted to not censure the mayor, but instead have the Sacramento County Grand Jury investigate the allegations that he used his associates or supporters to harass several local women.
During the press conference that day, Ly’s accusers and several of their supporters wore masks with the wording, “We will not be silenced.”
Elk Grove School Trustee Nancy Chaires Espinoza, who alleged that Ly orchestrated a “whisper campaign to tarnish her moral and ethical reputation” when she was running against him for the council’s District 4 seat in 2014, said that the accusers desired that Ly be censured for violating the city’s code of ethics.
“The question before the Elk Grove City Council is simple: Do women have a right to engage freely in public service and politics, free from harassment, threats and intimidations?” she said. “If they agree that we do, then we have to begin by censuring Mr. Ly to affirm and preserve our rights.”
While standing before members of the media, Elk Grove Unified School District Trustee Bobbie Singh-Allen told her story of allegedly being harassed by associates of the mayor in 2012.
“They attempted to challenge and overthrow my appointment to the school board,” she said. “Then the online harassment began, the name calling, the shaming, the calls from blocked numbers. I was referred to as ‘that woman’ and undeserving of being appointed to the school board.”
Singh-Allen, who is now running against Ly in this November’s mayoral election, noted the presence of two other women who accused supporters of the mayor of harassment.
“I want to thank the two courageous women who spoke up about the harassment and bullying they received by Mayor Ly,” she said. “Linda (Vue, Ly’s 2016 campaign manager) and Jax (Cheung, owner and editor-in-chief of the online news site, Elk Grove Tribune), you two bravely came forward and shared your stories (of harassment).”
Others participating in the event included Cosumnes Community Services District Director Jaclyn Moreno, Elk Grove Planning Commissioner Mackenzie Wieser. Both of these women also made allegations against the mayor.
Ly’s accusers additionally presented four recommendations for the city to adopt to help prevent harassment in the city. These recommendations include strengthening the city’s harassment policy and creating a clear reporting and investigative process for both city staff and residents.
Also recommended were establishing a third-party compliance hotline for city employees and residents to report harassment, and creating a citywide committee on the status of women and girls.
Singh-Allen criticized, defended at school board meeting
During the evening of Aug. 11, a few members of the public criticized Singh-Allen while she was serving on the Elk Grove school board. During the board’s online meeting, they claimed that she made bigoted remarks about Hmong culture. Singh-Allen went on Facebook in early July and addressed Vue’s allegation that members of the Hmong clan system harassed Vue for posting critical remarks about Ly in an op-ed, and allegedly harassed Cheung for publishing that opinion piece in the Elk Grove Tribune.
Singh-Allen referred to the Hmong clan system as a “controlling and intimidating system used to attack and silence these women.”
Lee Xiong, a member of Sheldon High School’s athletic booster club, criticized Singh-Allen in a comment submitted to the Elk Grove school board on Aug. 11.
“I get that politics is ugly, but I cannot tolerate and will not stand idly by while someone trashes an entire culture simply for her political gain,” Xiong wrote, adding there was no evidence that the Hmong clan system was involved in the harassment.
A representative from a group called, Hmong American Kinship alleged that Singh-Allen “emboldened racial attacks against the Hmong community” during a time when many Asian Americans are experiencing bigotry during the COVID-19 pandemic. The organization demanded that the trustee issue a formal apology, undergo cultural sensitivity training, or resign from the school board.
During the board’s public comment period, several people submitted comments that defended Singh-Allen and emphasized her work in helping people.
“She is the kindest individual that would go the extra mile for everyone,” said commenter Davinder Sufi who mentioned he has known Singh-Allen for 20 years.
At the end of the school board meeting, Singh-Allen said that she never made remarks that denigrated Hmong people or their culture.
“I love and respect the Hmong community as I do with all cultures,” she said.
The trustee said that she has experienced harassment from Ly for years. She added that attacks on her character increased when she recently joined other local women who also denounced alleged harassment from the mayor’s associates or supporters.
“I am a champion for social justice, and I will defend others when they are attacked,” Singh-Allen said.
News Editor Cameron Macdonald contributed to this story.
