Valentine gift
Photos by Steve Crowley

The Elk Grove Community Concert Band celebrated the Valentine season when they performed their ‘Sweet Memories – Music for Valentines’ at the Laguna Town Hall on Feb. 10. This group of volunteer musicians from across the city played classics by jazz icon Duke Ellington as well as Tchaikovsky’s ‘Capriccio Italien.’ Led by veteran Elk Grove music educator Jay Roberts, they have free evening concerts every season at the Laguna Town Hall. For information on future concerts, visit their sponsor, the Cosumnes Community Services District’s website, www.YourCSD.com