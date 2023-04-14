More than 1,000 students in the Elk Grove Unified School District (EGUSD) were homeless, as of this February. About 130 of them are “unaccompanied youths” or students who are not in the custody of parents or legal guardians. They include runaways and children forced out of their homes.
The district’s homeless services liaison Tami Silvera reported that data in her update on Elk Grove Unified’s homeless student program to the school board at their April 4 meeting.
This 20-year-old program is operated out of the district’s Student and Family Empowerment Centers (SAFE) office. The district, which serves more than 62,000 students in a 330-square-mile area, currently has homeless services offices at Valley High School and David Reese Elementary School. SAFE’s homeless program works to assist homeless students and their families and to also direct them to resources such as food banks, public bus transportation, clothes closets, and housing resources.
Silvera spoke of the hardships and stigmas that impact the students and their families.
She became emotional when she recalled meeting a mother whose family was displaced by this winter’s floods. She said that the parent broke down in tears.
“She felt that if she told us what was going on, we were going to take her kids away,” Silvera said. “She fell apart.”
She added that poverty and homelessness are not reasons for school staff to contact Child Protective Services.
“Our job is to make sure they get the best and most welcoming environment here and that’s what we’re doing at the best of our abilities,” Silvera said.
Trustee Carmine Forcina later said that he spoke with teachers, principals, vice principals, and mental health workers.
“I can say that Tami’s tears are shared when they talk about their interactions with the kids and the families,” he said.
During her presentation, Silvera explained how the homeless student program works and how homelessness impacts students.
She said that contrary to popular belief, most of the homeless families in Elk Grove Unified don’t live on the streets. Instead, many of them stay at the homes of friends and relatives. Silvera noted that some students live in shelters, hotels, or abandoned buildings.
Homeless students are identified by the district via a housing questionnaire that’s given to families to report their living situations. SAFE staff members then verify the status of homeless students. District employees can contact the homeless student service if they have concerns.
Silvera emphasized that the district’s assistance for the homeless is voluntary, and she mentioned that some homeless families declined their help.
“There is a lot of stigma, there is a lot of fear on the part of parents,” she said.
The program’s staff does not require the parents to come to them.
“We do not make them come to us; if it’s necessary, we go to them,” Silvera said. “We’ll go to the school site, we’ll go to the shelters, hotels and motels where they’re staying.”
New to the program is a resource teacher who intervenes to help homeless students who are struggling at school.
“She’s checking in with them, she’s hassling them to get their homework done,” Silvera said.
Oliver Trach, the school board’s student representative, asked Silvera about homeless students who lack Internet access for their classes. She said that her staff works with the district’s technological services to provide free wifi “hot spots” for students to access. Silvera also said that her staff collaborates with teachers to adapt lessons for those who lack online access at home.
The parents of students who have school transportation issues are offered city bus passes or milage reimbursement for driving their children to school.
As for demographics, Silvera reported that 68% of the district’s homeless students were Black and Latino in the 2021-22 school year. During that period, she also said that 48% of homeless students were reported to be chronically absent, and she mentioned that the homeless seniors had a 64% graduation rate compared to housed students who had a 90% rate.
Elk Grove Unified’s homeless student population arose in the past two years. There were 746 homeless students in the 2020-21 school year, compared to 1,007 students in the current school year.
“The economic issues, post-COVID, and increased inflation have also impacted families in many communities,” district spokesperson James Tan told the Citizen.
In response to the Citizen’s inquiry about interviewing students or parents being aided by the program, Tan said their identities are kept confidential.
After Silvera’s presentation, Forcina asked her how the district’s homeless student program is funded. The services are backed by different sources such as federal Title I funds, a homeless children education grant, and state and federal COVID-19 relief funds. However, the program is not supported by the school district’s general fund.
Forcina then challenged his board colleagues.
“If we believe that what is currently done has value, and we believe that more could be done then there is nothing that prevents us from putting general fund money on the table during the budget discussion,” he said. “This is a program that’s deserving and is worth the discussion so we can provide the outreach to make it happen.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.