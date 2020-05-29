A ceremony was not held at the Veterans Grove on May 25, due to the novel coronavirus situation. However, the Elk Grove city staff lowered the U.S., POW-MIA, and California state flags to half-staff at sunrise and later raised them to full-staff at noon. They followed advice from Elk Grove’s American Legion Post 233.
U.S. flags were also placed along Elk Grove Boulevard and Elk Grove-Florin Road to honor military servicemen and women that day.
