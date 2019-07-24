A Perfect Landing in Elk Grove

The Landing at Elk Grove Senior Living staff celebrated the opening of their leasing office, located at 5030 Laguna Blvd. Suite 106, with an Elk Grove Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting ceremony on June 18. Those who make the frequent northern drive up Highway 99 in Elk Grove have likely noticed the large facility being built at Sheldon Road. This upcoming state-of-the-art complex has flexible lifestyle options for seniors, including independent cottages with attached garages, assisted living apartments and memory care suites. The new leasing office is set to assist new residents and potential residents in exploring the many options included prior to the project’s completion. Visit the office or look them up online at www.LandingAtElkGrove.com.
