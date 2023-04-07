Kristin Parsons, the city’s deputy public works director, told the Citizen this week that the $12.6 million project to enhance traffic signals and reduce traffic congestion in Elk Grove should be completed by the early spring of 2025.
“I’m estimating early summer 2024, spring, summer, that kind of time frame for start of construction, and finishing at least by early spring 2025,” she said.
Officially known as the Citywide Traffic Signal Enhancement and Congestion Relief Project, this project includes the enhancement of traffic signals for vehicles, bicycles and pedestrians on 103 signalized intersections throughout the city.
Parsons noted that the project is funded by several grants, including an $8.8 million California Department of Transportation Highway Safety Improvement Program grant, and nearly $2 million from the Sacramento Area Council of Governments’ (SACOG) regional funding rounds during the past couple of years, as well as funding through “gas tax and Measure A and the roadway fee.”
Parsons mentioned that enhancements to the traffic congestion and signal systems will provide various benefits, including safety improvements.
“It will reduce (traffic) congestion throughout the city and provide enhanced data collection for future modifications to our signal systems,” she said.
Parsons added that most of these improvements will be made within the city’s primary arterial corridors, such as Laguna Boulevard-Bond Road, Elk Grove Boulevard and Whitelock Parkway.
Other locations, she noted, include intersections along Big Horn Boulevard and Elk Grove-Florin, Sheldon and Power Inn roads.
A portion of the project includes adding video and radar detection along the city’s arterial corridors, Parsons noted.
“By installing the video (and) radar detection, we’re able to ascertain that somebody is (at an intersection) much sooner, and the signal can make those changes more efficiently and move traffic through the intersections more efficiently,” she said.
Parsons mentioned that the video detection will also assist drivers caught in the “dilemma zone,” as they approach yellow signal lights.
“When you’re the driver in the vehicle, you’re trying to determine should I go through the signal, am I that close that I need to continue through before it turns red or is it going to turn red and I need to slow down and stop?” she said. “So you’re in that dilemma zone. And this video detection will actually help our signals understand that a vehicle is in that dilemma zone.”
Through this system, the city can program the signals to increase the length of that yellow light and the red lights within that intersection by a second or a few seconds to help avoid potential vehicle conflicts.
Parsons noted that this system will not only reduce congestion and drivers’ commute times, but it will also aid the environment.
“Because you’re not sitting at traffic signals idling, we’re also benefiting the environment by reducing fuel consumption and emissions,” she said.
The video system is mainly intended to be used for traffic management purposes, Parson noted.
“It’s not the detection for providing enforcement,” she said. “It’s detection to improve safety and get the vehicles moving as efficiently as possible through the intersections.”
However, Parsons mentioned that video feed for traffic congestion management can also be used by the Elk Grove police.
“PD also uses those cameras if they have to go back and they’re looking for somebody that they’re on the hunt for or maybe trying to find a vehicle that was involved in a crime, that sort of thing,” she said. “So, the higher quality video is helpful to PD, as well as traffic.”
At about 23 intersections, the city will be connecting signal cabinets to fiber optic cables, which are more reliable than signals connected to copper (cables), Parsons noted.
“Fiber optic provides more reliability, a higher speed, a higher bandwidth for those connections to the traffic signals,” she said. “Our traffic signals all connect back to our traffic management center, which we call our TMC, back here at City Hall.
“That allows us to make changes to the signals from City Hall and not have to go out into the field to a signal to necessarily make a change, in some cases. That allows us to be better connected at the intersections.”
Also planned for the project is the increase in size of signal heads to larger, 12-inch signal heads, Parsons mentioned.
“It can provide a safety improvement and reduce collisions, because people see them better,” she said. “They don’t tend to miss a red light and go through it.”
In addition to the larger signal heads, the city will also be upgrading back plates, which is the metal behind those signal heads. Those plates will have a yellow reflective border.
Such larger signal heads with yellow back plates are already present at intersections along Grant Line Road from Waterman Road to Bradshaw Road – the new segment of the 34-mile Capital SouthEast Connector, which aims to link Interstate 5 and Highway 99, south of Elk Grove, to Highway 50, east of El Dorado Hills.
Parsons told the Citizen that the city is excited about the upcoming Citywide Traffic Signal Enhancement and Congestion Relief Project.
“We’re really excited,” she said. “We have received a substantial amount of grant funding, which goes to show that the state also agrees and SACOG, our regional coalition of governments, understand(s) the importance of this project and the benefits that it’s going to provide to our community and to those traveling through Elk Grove.”
