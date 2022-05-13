With the June primary elections less than a month away, the Citizen presents the following recap of who is running in the races that directly pertain to Elk Grove voters. Sacramento County’s election office began mailing ballots to voters this week.
Election Day for the primary elections is June 7, and while many voters will vote by mail, in-person voting is also available at vote centers in Sacramento County. Those centers, which additionally serve as drop-off locations for ballots, will be open from May 28 to June 7.
The upcoming primary elections include Congressional, state Assembly, state Senate, county sheriff, county attorney, and the local county Board of Supervisors district elections.
In the county races, if none of the candidates receive a majority of the votes, runoff elections will be held in November.
As for the state and congressional races, the top two vote-getters in this June’s election will run in November’s general election.
Congressional District 7 race
This June, Elk Grove voters will vote for their preferred candidates in the redrawn Congressional District 7.
The redesigned District 7 map includes Elk Grove and a portion of Sacramento to the north, Isleton to the southwest, Galt to the south, and Rancho Murieta to the east.
U.S. Rep. Ami Bera, D-Elk Grove, the longtime representative of District 7, is currently running for the Congressional District 6 seat. That district will cover most of north Sacramento County.
U.S. Rep. Doris Matsui, D-Sacramento, who currently represents Congressional District 6, is one of three candidates running for the District 7 seat.
Also running in the District 7 election is Max Semenenko, a Republican who previously served on the North Highlands Recreation and Park District Board.
This election’s other candidate is Jimmy Fremgen, a Democrat whose background includes serving as an advisor for U.S. Rep. and civil rights advocate Elijah E. Cummings of Maryland.
State Assembly, District 10 race
This June’s primary will give Elk Grove voters the opportunity to vote for their candidate of choice in the newly formed Assembly District 10, which includes Elk Grove and also lies within south Sacramento.
Elk Grove is currently located in Assembly District 9, which has been represented by Jim Cooper, D-Elk Grove, since 2014. Cooper is now running for Sacramento County sheriff.
There are five candidates running in the District 10 primary election, including Elk Grove City Council Member Stephanie Nguyen, a Democrat who was endorsed by Cooper.
Also running for the District 10 seat are Sacramento City Council Member Eric Guerra, a Democrat; Eric Rigard, a Republican who challenged Cooper in the 2020 Assembly District 9 election; Tecoy Porter, a Democrat who has served as a community activist and pastor; and Bennie Thompkins, who did not respond to the Citizen’s requests for comment.
State Senate, District 8 race
Through last year’s redistricting process, Elk Grove will be part of the newly formed Senate District 8, which runs from Elk Grove to Elverta, and includes Rio Linda and parts of Sacramento.
Vying for the District 8 seat are former state’s insurance commissioner Dave Jones, Sacramento City Council Member Angelique Ashby, and Rafa Garcia, a licensed attorney. All three candidates are registered Democrats.
When the elected representative of District 8 takes office, Elk Grove will no longer lie within Senate District 6, which currently extends to Sacramento, West Sacramento, and other parts of Sacramento County.
That district has been represented by Sen. Richard Pan, D-Sacramento, since 2014. He is currently serving his final term.
Sacramento County sheriff’s race
Also running in this June’s primary are the two candidates for Sacramento County sheriff: Assembly Member Jim Cooper, D-Elk Grove, and Jim Barnes, a 22-year veteran of the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.
Cooper, who is in his fourth term of serving in the Assembly, lost the 2010 sheriff’s race to current Sacramento County Sheriff Scott Jones, who is now a candidate for the state’s newly redrawn 3rd Congressional District.
Last February, after 14 months of speculation, Cooper announced that he would run for sheriff.
Cooper is a 30-year law enforcement veteran who served as a Sacramento County sheriff’s captain and Elk Grove’s first mayor.
Barnes, who was endorsed by Jones last year, has served under four sheriffs during his career, and he worked in various levels, from corrections and patrol to investigations, where he was a sexual assault investigator and a homicide investigator.
Sacramento County district attorney’s race
Elk Grove voters will join other Sacramento County voters next month in casting their votes for their preferred candidate in the Sacramento County district attorney’s primary election.
Running in that election are Thien Ho and Alana Mathews.
They are seeking to succeed Sacramento County’s current district attorney, Anne Marie Schubert, who announced last year that she will run for California attorney general.
Ho, who was endorsed by Schubert, is a veteran prosecutor who currently serves as the county’s assistant chief deputy district attorney.
He was named Prosecutor of the Year by the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office in 2017, and he was the lead prosecutor on the East Area Rapist/Golden State Killer case, which led to the conviction of rapist and murderer Joseph DeAngelo.
Mathews, a former Sacramento County prosecutor, was appointed public advisor of the California Energy Commission by then-Gov. Jerry Brown in 2013. She was reappointed to that position by Brown in 2016.
She was later appointed by the speaker’s office as a chief consultant for a legislate committee in the state Capitol.
Sacramento County Board of Supervisors, District 5 race
Running in this June’s primary election for the Sacramento County Board of Supervisors District 5 seat are Cosumnes Community Services District Board President Jaclyn Moreno, Elk Grove City Council Member Pat Hume, former Elk Grove Mayor Steve Ly, and former Elk Grove Unified School District Trustee Alex Joe.
District 5 encompasses more than 650 square miles and includes the Elk Grove, Galt, Rancho Cordova, and Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta communities.
Hume has the backing of Elk Grove Mayor Bobbie Singh-Allen who considers him to be a longtime friend.
“Pat has dedicated much of his life to public service and the betterment of our city. I know he will bring that same passion and dedication as a supervisor,” she told the Citizen. “We don’t always agree on every issue but we agree on what matters most in our community.”
County Supervisor Don Nottoli, who has represented Elk Grove in District 5 since 1994, told the Citizen last year that he will not seek reelection.
Nottoli has not endorsed any of the candidates in this election.
Where you can submit your ballot in Elk Grove
Ballot box drop-offs in Elk Grove
Note: voters can drop off ballots at these locations on Election Day until 8 p.m.
• Bel-Air, 5100 Laguna Blvd., open 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.
• Bel-Air, 8425 Elk Grove-Florin Road, 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.
• Elk Grove City Hall, 8401 Laguna Palms Way, weekdays 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Elk Grove Library, 8900 Elk Grove Blvd., Tuesdays through Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
• Franklin Community Library, 10055 Franklin High Road, Tuesdays through Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
• Laguna Creek Sports Club, 9570 Racquet Court, weekdays from 5 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., weekends from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
• Raley’s, 4900 Elk Grove Blvd., 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Vote Centers that will be open from May 28 – June 7
• California Northstate University, 9700 West Taron Drive, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Election Day 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
• The Center at District56, 8230 Civic Center Drive, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Election Day 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Vote Centers that will be open from June 4-7
Election Day hours are 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
• Edward Harris Jr. Middle School, 8691 Power Inn Road, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Elk Grove City Council Chambers, 8400 Laguna Palms Way, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Elk Grove United Methodist Church, 8986 Elk Grove Blvd., 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Grace Church, Elk Grove – 9766 Waterman Road, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Harriet Eddy Middle School, 9329 Soaring Oaks Drive, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Katherine Albiani Middle School, 9140 Bradshaw Road, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Laguna Creek Sports Club, 9570 Racquet Court, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Sacramento Asian Sports Foundation, 9040 High Tech Court, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Toby Johnson Middle School, 10099 Franklin High Road, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Source: Sacramento County Voter Registration & Elections Office
Notable endorsements in Sacramento County’s June 2022 elections
Editor’s note: PAC stands for “Political Action Committee.”
Sacramento County Board of Supervisors, District 5
Pat Hume: Elk Grove Mayor Bobbie Singh-Allen, Elk Grove City Council members Kevin Spease and Darren Suen; former Elk Grove City Council members Steve Detrick and Sophia Scherman; Galt City Council members Shawn Farmer, Paul Sandhu, Rich Lozano, Kevin Papineau, Jay Vandenburg, and Paige Lampson; former Sacramento County supervisors Roberta MacGlashan, Roger Niello, Susan Peters, Sandy Smoley, and Jimmie Yee; Sacramento City Council members Jeff Harris and Rick Jennings II; Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert, Sacramento Deputy Sheriffs’ Association, Elk Grove Police Officers’ Association, Sacramento Police Officers’ Association, Elk Grove Chamber of Commerce PAC, Sacramento Chamber of Commerce MetroPAC, Sacramento Regional Builders Exchange, Sacramento County Farm Bureau
Alex Joe: Joe’s campaign issued this statement: “Alex Joe is endorsed by any and all well-meaning individuals wishing to make the best of their lives in Sacramento County District 5 during these years of recovery from a mix of harms and inconsistent legislative actions. He is a worthy public servant.”
Steve Ly: Editor’s note: Ly’s campaign did not announce his endorsements to the Citizen, as of press time.
Jaclyn Moreno: State Sen. Richard Pan, Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg, Sacramento Vice Mayor Angelique Ashby, West Sacramento Mayor Martha Guerrero, former Galt Mayor Lori Heuer, Sacramento County Supervisor Phil Serna, State Assembly members Ken Cooley and Kevin McCarty; Elk Grove Unified School District trustees Nancy Chaires Espinoza, Gina Jamerson, and Carmine Forcina; Los Rios Community College District Trustee Tami Nelson, Cosumnes Community Services District Director Orlando Fuentes, Sacramento Area Firefighters Local 522, Sacramento Central Labor Council AFL-CIO, Sacramento-Sierra Building Trades, Carpenters Local 46, Los Rios Federation of Teachers
Sacramento County sheriff
Jim Barnes: Sacramento County Sheriff Scott Jones, former Sacramento County Sheriff John McGinness, Sacramento County Deputy Sheriffs’ Association, Law Enforcement Managers’ Association, Sacramento Area Firefighters Local 522, Folsom Mayor Mike Kozlowski, Folsom Vice Mayor Sarah Aquino, former U.S. Attorney McGregor Scott
Jim Cooper: Former Sacramento County Sheriff Lou Blanas, Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert, U.S. Rep. Ami Bera (D-Elk Grove), State Sen. Richard Pan (D-Sacramento), Sacramento County supervisors Rich Desmond and Patrick Kennedy, Elk Grove Mayor Bobbie Singh-Allen, Elk Grove City Council members Darren Suen and Stephanie Nguyen, Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg, Sacramento Democratic Alliance, Sacramento Central Labor Council AFL-CIO, California Correctional Peace Officer Association, California Professional Firefighters, California Statewide Law Enforcement Association, Crime Survivors Resource Center President Patricia Wenskunas, Crime Victims United President Nina Salarno Besselman, Polly Klaas Foundation Founder Marc Klaas, Sacramento County Farm Bureau, Elk Grove Chamber of Commerce PAC
Sacramento County District Attorney
Thien Ho: Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert, former Sacramento County District Attorney Jan Scully, Placer County District Attorney Morgan Gire, El Dorado County District Attorney Vern Pierson, former Sacramento County sheriffs John McGinness and Lou Blanas, Sacramento County Supervisor Rich Desmond, former Sacramento County supervisors Roberta MacGlashan and Jimmie Yee, Elk Grove Mayor Bobbie Singh-Allen, Elk Grove City Council members Stephanie Nguyen, Kevin Spease, and Darren Suen; U.S. Rep. Ami Bera (D-Elk Grove), State Sen. Richard Pan (D-Sacramento), Sacramento County Attorneys’ Association, Sacramento County Deputy Sheriffs’ Association, Sacramento Police Officers Association, Sacramento Area Firefighters Local 522, Sacramento Democratic Alliance, Sacramento Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce PAC
Alana Mathews: California Secretary of State Shirley Weber, Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg, former Sacramento Mayor Heather Fargo, Sacramento City Council members Mai Vang, Jay Schreiner, and Rick Jennings; State Senators Steven Bradford and Nancy Skinner, State Assembly members Kevin McCarty, Mike Gipson, Mia Bonta, and Cristina Garcia; Sacramento NAACP President Betty Williams, Democratic Party of Sacramento County, Women Democrats of Sacramento County, Elk Grove-South County Democratic Club, Sacramento Central Labor Council AFL-CIO, SEIU Local 1021, Los Rios College Federation of Teachers Local 2279
