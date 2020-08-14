Bridge

Photographer Tim O’Hara shared these drone shots of the Cosumnes Bridge Replacement Project at Highway 99, south of Elk Grove. Caltrans is also replacing the southbound McConnell underpass and renovating the Dillard Road overpassing. This $166 million project broke ground last October and started construction this June. Plans are to finish the project by 2024.

 Photos courtesy of Tim O’Hara