SMUD on June 22 hosted their annual Giving Monday food collection drive at Cal Expo to benefit the Elk Grove Food Bank Services. Donors drove up and dropped off non-perishable foods that will support Elk Grove community members in need. The Giving Monday was previously held at California State Fairs, but this year’s collection went on despite the cancellation of the 2020 state fair. More than 2,800 pounds of food was donated to the food bank at this year’s Giving Monday, SMUD spokesperson Lindsay Vanlaningham told the Citizen.
A gift from Cal Expo
‘Giving Monday’ benefit held for EG Food Bank
