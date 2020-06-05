Elk Grove Mayor Steve Ly on May 28 announced that 26,000 masks would be donated to frontline workers of Kaiser Permanente, the Elk Grove Unified School District (EGUSD), the Elk Grove city staff, and a few local senior living facilities.
Ly made the announcement in front of a small crowd that assembled in front of Elk Grove City Hall. The masks – 21,000 surgical and 5,000 cloth – will be used in defense against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
Elk Grove Planning Commissioner Tony Lin, the United States Conference of Mayors, the Asian Pacific Islander American Public Affairs, and Service Employees International Union (SEIU), and United Health Care Works West joined the mayor in this donation.
Ly spoke about the recently donated masks.
“Today is our third mask giveaway,” the mayor said. “It represents what Elk Grove is about – community members, organizations seeing the need in the community and they’re rising up to address it. There are people who have their hearts in the right place and today is just one of those examples.”
Lin told the Citizen that he led an effort to donate 20,000 of the 26,000 masks.
“I raised the masks from (a) supplier that would work with us,” he said. “We told them we needed the mask and they donated (them) to us.”
Elk Grove City Manager Jason Behrmann spoke on the 8,500 masks that were donated to the city on May 28.
“Some of the masks are going to be given to the city to be able to distribute towards our own staff, partially, but also to local businesses,” he said. “We received some masks from the state that we are distributing this week and next week. This can help add to that supply that we can make available to all employers, businesses here that are starting to reopen, make sure that they have adequate (personal protective equipment).”
EGUSD District Superintendent Christopher Hoffman expressed appreciation for the 6,000 masks that were recently donated to the district. His district plans to reopen their schools this summer, starting next month.
“This donation will help us to bring more and more people back together in order to do the important work of education,” he said. “So, we appreciated the donation very, very much,” he said.
