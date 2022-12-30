One of 2022’s most memorable moments for the Citizen staff happened in the middle of the Sky River Casino this August.
A casino executive gave a press tour of the 100, 200-square foot complex far in advance of Sky River’s announced September opening. The 2,000 slot machines were already activated, and the bars were fully stocked, despite that the business wasn’t expected to open for a few weeks. Jesus Tarango, the chair of the casino’s owner, Wilton Rancheria, told the Citizen, “Today is a beautiful day because it’s almost as if our people are coming home and we have a place to call home.” Something seemed to be up.
At the stroke of midnight, the following day, the casino staff posted, “Psst…you’re up? We’re open” on Facebook and announced that Sky River was now open.
Sky River’s opening was a surprise for the local community that underwent two long years of COVID-related challenges and closings of many businesses. Life continued to slowly return to normal in 2022 – county and school mask mandates were lifted, many local construction projects like the Highway 99’s Cosumnes River Bridge replacement finished, and the Strauss Festival of Elk Grove made its long-awaited return.
Elk Grove Unified School District students also walked across the graduation stage at the Golden 1 Center for the first time since the pandemic began.
Later this year, the Elk Grove police force and the Elk Grove city leadership underwent changes. Assistant Police Chief Bobby Davis succeeded the retiring Tim Albright this spring. Two new members, Rod Brewer and Sergio Robles, joined the Elk Grove City Council after its election.
It was also a year of change for the Citizen. Our publication began following the lead of the new company, Valley Oak Press after Herburger Publications ended its 63 years of business.
The late, great Ol’ Roy’s spirit of supporting the Elk Grove community still carries on at the Citizen.
Sky River Casino opens
Elk Grove’s $500 million Sky River Casino held a surprise grand opening on Aug. 16.
The local Wilton Rancheria tribe’s Sky River Casino is operated by Boyd Gaming.
It is located on a 36-acre site along Highway 99 in south Elk Grove, and neighbors the developing Sterling Meadows neighborhood.
The casino features a 110, 200 square-foot gaming floor with 2,000 slot machines and 80 game tables.
Wilton Rancheria Tribal Chair Jesus Tarango noted that this facility opened a few months ahead of schedule.
“That’s what you get when you get a good partner with Boyd Gaming,” Tarango said. “They’ve been in the game; they know how to do it.”
Sky River was built at the former site of the “Ghost Mall,” or the partially built Outlet Collection at Elk Grove mall, that sat abandoned for 11 years before being demolished in 2019.
Elk Grove Mayor Bobbie Singh-Allen mentioned that the casino will make the city a tourist destination.
“Once you walk through the doors, you are transformed to someplace else,” she said. “I am happy for the Wilton Rancheria, who have been waiting for this historic moment for decades.”
Community mourns Elk Grove Officer Lenehan
Ty Lenehan became the first Elk Grove police officer to die in the line of duty on Jan. 21 after a driver struck the officer in Sacramento while he was traveling to work.
He was remembered for his kindness, Christian faith, and humor at his memorial service that was attended by hundreds of law enforcement officers across the state. During his speech, then-Elk Grove Police Chief Tim Albright recalled seeing a bright star in the dark sky early that morning.
“It reminded me of the light that Ty is to us now, as we are all in darkness, as we are all in mourning,” he said. “Ty is the light that will guide our path.”
A vigil was held for the officer outside Elk Grove City Hall and his police motorcycle was displayed at the police station.
“This was entirely senseless, this was irresponsible,” Elk Grove City Council Member Kevin Spease said at the vigil. “A father was going to work in the morning to his job, driving down the road. It breaks my heart.”
Hundreds gathered to watch Lenehan’s procession pass through Elk Grove before he was taken to a mortuary in the El Dorado County town of Rescue.
Jermaine Walton, the suspect who was arrested for Lenehan’s death, is scheduled to go to trial in March 2023 on murder and hit-and-run offense charges at the Sacramento Superior Court.
Elk Grove gets changes in leadership at City Hall, state, Congress
The Elk Grove community gained new city, state, and Congressional leaders this year, while a few leaders remained in office.
Elk Grove Mayor Bobbie Singh-Allen declared victory in the city’s mayoral election within a week of the Nov. 8 general election against her only opponent, Brian Pastor, who also unsuccessfully ran for mayor in 2020.
Elk Grove’s District 2 Council Member Pat Hume and District 4 Council Member Stephanie Nguyen moved on to higher offices through their successful November election victories.
In a close race, Hume was elected to succeed longtime District 5 Sacramento County Supervisor Don Nottoli, who had announced his decision to not seek reelection.
Nottoli had served District 5 since 1995, and he also served as the aide of his predecessor, Toby Johnson, during his entire 16 years in office.
Rod Brewer, a longtime Cosumnes Community Services District director, won the Elk Grove City Council’s District 2 seat in a three-candidate election.
In February, Nguyen announced that she would run for the newly redrawn Assembly District 10 after then-Assembly District 9 member and current Sacramento County Sheriff-elect Jim Cooper chose to run for sheriff. She won that seat in last month’s general election.
Sergio Robles, who had served as an Elk Grove Planning Commissioner since October 2020, was elected to replace Nguyen on the council in the November election.
U.S. Rep. Doris Matsui, D-Sacramento, declared victory in California’s 7th Congressional District race on Nov. 9. In this redrawn district, she represents Elk Grove, as well as Galt, Florin, downtown Sacramento, Isleton, and Rancho Murieta.
Ami Bera, who had represented Elk Grove in Congress since 2013, won last month’s general election for the redrawn congressional District 6.
Cosumnes River bridge project completed early
A ribbon cutting ceremony was held on Sept. 1 in recognition of the completion of the Cosumnes bridge replacement project on Highway 99, south of Elk Grove.
This $208 million project removed the southbound McConnell underpass beneath the Union Pacific railroad tracks, replacing it with a single structure that includes the north and southbound lanes. It also replaced four bridges over the Cosumnes River and renovated the Dillard Road overpass.
Amarjeet Benipal, the director of Caltrans District 3, noted that tangible improvements for drivers include a safer roadbed and wider shoulders. The new structure is also less vulnerable to flooding than the McConnell underpass.
The project, which began in October 2019, was finished more than two years ahead of schedule.
EG Police Chief Davis takes command
The Elk Grove Police Department gained a new leader in March when Bobby Davis took command as police chief. This former assistant police chief succeeded Tim Albright who retired.
Davis now leads a staff of more than 130 sworn personnel and 91 professional personnel.
He is the son of a retired Sacramento police detective and he served for 24 years in the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office before transferring to the Elk Grove police.
“I honestly was afraid; I was afraid to take that leap,” Davis said about joining the Elk Grove police. “But through (Albright’s) guidance, and leadership and mentorship over a period of time (and) having the experiences I’ve had with this organization, it was an easy decision to make.”
This year, Albright became the vice president of government and community affairs for the Sky River Casino.
Elk Grove’s high school sports highlights
The year 2022 in Elk Grove area sports was filled with several outstanding team accomplishments, starting with a CIF State Division II boys basketball championship by Elk Grove High School.
Coach Dustin Monday got a group of players led by four-year starter Ameere Britton to play unselfish basketball and excellent defense. The Thundering Herd were co-champions of the Delta League along with perennial powerhouse Sheldon, but in the Sac-Joaquin Section’s Division II playoffs were beaten by eventual winner Grant in the semifinals.
Elk Grove earned a ticket to the CIF NorCal Regional Tournament and came from 15 points behind against San Ramon Valley to win in the semifinal contest. They followed with another come-from-behind win over Branson to earn a trip to the state championship game against Foothill of Santa Ana at the Golden One Arena.
The Herd’s excellent three-point shooting, a team strength all year, was the difference as Elk Grove grabbed its first-ever state championship, 62-56, on March 12.
This spring, the CIF for the first time organized a Northern California and a Southern California regional tournament for baseball and softball. Two local teams, Bradshaw Christian baseball and Sheldon softball, were entrants in the inaugural championships.
Bradshaw, winners of the Sac-Joaquin Section’s Division V championship, used its excellent pitching and defense to upset Colusa in the Division IV NorCal title game. The Redhawks were trying to go 34-0, but the Pride scored seven times in the first inning enroute to a 9-0 win.
The Huskies came from 6-2 down in the seventh inning of its NorCal Division I softball playoff opener to defeat Archbishop Mitty, 7-6. But Sheldon dropped a 4-1 decision in the NorCal semifinal game to eventual winner, St. Francis of Mountain View.
Other local teams who shined in 2022 were the Pleasant Grove girls golf team, the winners of the Sac-Joaquin Section Masters with a record-setting score; Cosumnes Oaks boys’ tennis team, the champions of the Section’s Division II team playoffs; and Laguna Creek girls basketball squad, the champions of the Section Division II tournament.
Strauss Festival returns to Elk Grove
The Strauss Festival, Elk Grove’s 35-year-old salute to the 19th century music of the Strauss family, waltzed back into Elk Grove Regional Park in July. This three-night dance performance returned after two years of cancellations, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Arnie Zimbelman, the husband of the festival’s late founder Iris, wore a tuxedo during opening night. He told the Citizen about the festival’s resilience.
“What pleases me the most is the fact that it’s still going,” Zimbelman said. “Iris was told way back when it started that 90% of these things die after one year, and here is the 33rd show and it’s still going.”
This year’s festival had an Alice in Wonderland theme and had a cast of more than 70 dancers between the ages of 5-81 along with musical accompaniment by the Camelia Symphony Orchestra.
Organizers and dancers spent seven months preparing for the festival.
“It’s a long haul, and they do it because they enjoy it and to see people come out and support it,” Festival Board Member Raelynn Springer told the Citizen. “It’s heartwarming - it brings back that old Elk Grove feel; that nostalgia.”
Former EG officer convicted of assault
In April, an ex-Elk Grove police officer was sentenced to 364 days in the Sacramento County Main Jail for assaulting an unarmed robbery suspect in 2019.
A police body camera recorded Bryan Wayne Schmidt kicking a suspect in the head while he was laying face down on the ground outside a clothing store that was just robbed. Authorities reported that suspect suffered brain bleeding and had to undergo brain surgery after the assault.
The Elk Grove police released an online video of the incident in March 2020, which had then-Elk Grove Police Chief Tim Albright condemning the officer’s actions. Schmidt was terminated from the police force that month.
“I was incredibly disappointed; I was shocked,” Albright said in the 2020 video. “I was searching for the ‘why,’ and that led us to move toward an immediate response internally.”
Proposed Oak Rose Apartment project draws controversy
The Elk Grove City Council on July 27 unanimously voted to deny an appeal for the 67-unit Oak Rose Apartments supportive housing project for homeless individuals to be built in Old Town Elk Grove.
That decision affirmed the Elk Grove Planning Commission’s June 2 denial of the project on the basis that it did not meet the city’s objective zoning standards for an affordable housing project, and was therefore ineligible for Senate Bill (SB) 35 ministerial review.
This proposal was submitted under SB 35, a state law that allows for streamlined, ministerial review and approval of qualifying housing development projects. SB 35 applies to California cities and counties that have not met the state-mandated regional housing allocation.
As a controversial project, the proposed apartments have been criticized by various Old Town business owners and area residents who feel that this site is not the right place for this project.
In October, a lawsuit was filed against the city of Elk Grove by Oak Rose Apts LP, a partnership between affordable housing and homeless service providers. This lawsuit alleges that Elk Grove City Council members and planning commissioners unlawfully rejected a permanent, supportive housing project for homeless individuals.
A zoo for Elk Grove?
The Elk Grove City Council on March 23 unanimously voted to approve the feasibility study for the potential relocation and expansion of the Sacramento Zoo to Elk Grove.
This six-month feasibility study identified the possible relocation of this zoo to Elk Grove as a viable option.
If this proposed plan becomes a reality, the 94-year-old zoo would move from its current 14-acre site in Sacramento’s William Land Park to a designated 70-acre portion of a 100-acre city of Elk Grove-owned site at the northwest corner of Kammerer Road and Lotz Parkway.
Sacramento Zoo Director Jason Jacobs explained the need for a larger zoo during an online meeting on March 10.
“The site here (in Sacramento) does not allow us to provide enough space for these animals and to properly serve this entire region,” he said.
On May 25, the Elk Grove City Council agreed to enter into a memorandum of understanding with the Sacramento Zoological Society to define their separate roles and responsibilities for the development of the Sacramento Zoo’s proposed home in Elk Grove.
Those efforts could lead to an approval of this proposed project by the city and zoological society in late 2023, notes an Elk Grove city press statement. That approval would be followed by the construction of a new zoo on the city’s Kammerer Road/Lotz Parkway property.
Staff writers Lance Armstrong, John Hull, and Cameron Macdonald contributed to this feature.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.