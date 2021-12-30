The Elk Grove community started moving back to normal life, one slow inch at a time, in 2021.
Fifteen long months of state restrictions on business activities ended in California on June 15. However, Sacramento County’s indoor mask mandate returned the following month when the county’s COVID-19 cases rose.
Students were finally able to return to their classrooms in the Elk Grove Unified School District this March, but in-person learning was limited to a few hours a day, and students and staff had to follow strict COVID safety measures.
COVID vaccinations also started in Elk Grove early in the year. Vaccination clinics were held in a drive-thru fashion at the parking lots of a few churches and Cosumnes Oaks High School.
While 2021 was a year of cautious reopenings, several major projects were either started or completed this year. The Wilton Rancheria and Boyd Gaming broke ground on their Sky River Casino project, which is slated to open in late 2022. City projects such as the renovated Old Town Plaza and the Preserve at District56 park were finished. This fall, the Sacramento Zoo staff expressed interest in moving their zoo to Elk Grove.
And then there was California Northstate University’s controversial plan to build a hospital in Elk Grove. Following the Elk Grove Planning Commission’s reject of that plan, the university decided to move their project to the former Sleep Train Arena site in Sacramento.
This year also marked the most significant change for the Elk Grove Citizen in the past 63 years. Our parent company, Herburger Publications, was sold to former Galt Herald editor Bonnie Rodriguez. The Citizen and our sister publications The Galt Herald and The River Valley Times are now a part of her new company, Valley Oak Press.
Our staff will never have enough gratitude for the leadership of David Herburger and his late parents Roy Herburger and Mary Lewis, as well as their decades-long commitment to informing and supporting the Elk Grove community. We will work to carry on their legacy deep into the 2020s and beyond.
Here are the events that impacted the Elk Grove community this year.
Sky River Casino breaks ground
The Wilton Rancheria tribe on March 9 broke ground on its 35.9-acre Sky River Casino project near Kammerer Road and Highway 99.
This under construction project, which will be managed by the Las Vegas-based Boyd Gaming Corp., is scheduled to open in late 2022.
While standing on a stage at the groundbreaking ceremony, Wilton Rancheria Tribal Chair Jesus Tarango told the crowd that the day’s event marked a milestone in the tribe’s longtime efforts to gain self-sufficiency.
“Today, we celebrate the hard-fought determination of generations of tribal members to create a future of dignity and self-sufficiency for Wilton Rancheria,” he said.
EG Unified schools restore in-person learning
Following a long year of only offering online classes, the Elk Grove Unified School District restored in-person learning at more than 65 campuses this spring.
Parents were given a choice of either having their children attend in-person classes or stay home and take online courses.
The district first practiced its “concurrent” model so that teachers could simultaneously educate both online and in-person students online. Classroom sessions were also limited to four days a week. This model drew protests from parents and one district trustee who argued that it was safe enough to return students to full-time learning in their classrooms.
Elk Grove Unified returned to the full-time learning model at their campuses this August. Students and staff must still follow the safety protocols of wearing masks while indoors, and quarantine themselves if they have been exposed to a COVID-positive person.
The district is now awaiting the FDA’s approval of the state mandate to have students vaccinated against COVID-19 in 2022. Questions remain about how this mandate will impact school enrollment and families who decline to have their children vaccinated.
California Northstate University’s hospital plan rejected
California Northstate University (CNU) officials in June announced their plan to have a 13-story teaching hospital built on the site of Sleep Train Arena – a former home of the Sacramento Kings.
The university formerly pursued having the hospital built within its campus in Elk Grove’s Stonelake neighborhood. But this controversial project, which drew opposition from neighbors, business owners and environmentalists, was ultimately rejected by the Elk Grove Planning Commission due to that site’s existence within a 200-year floodplain.
Following that rejection, CNU briefly considered a Rancho Cordova location for their $750 million to $800 million hospital/medical center project.
CNU continues to operate its pharmacy school at its present Stonelake site, and they also submitted an application to the city to expand their Elk Grove campus to accommodate a new dentistry school.
State economic shutdown ends in June
California’s 15-month, near total economic shutdown finally ended on June 15 when the state lifted its color-coded tier system.
“I cannot wait for a reopening – people need to work,” Core Nutrition store owner Hayden Sisneros told the Citizen in June. “(The pandemic) was really hammering small businesses, especially. So, we need small businesses in our community – it’s like the backbone, and it adds a lot of character.”
Sacramento County’s indoor mask mandate returned the following month when COVID-19 cases arose. This mandate remained in effect for everyone, regardless of vaccination status, for the rest of the year.
Although the limits on crowd capacities were lifted, retail businesses and restaurants are still facing the challenge of labor shortages, price inflations, and potential COVID exposure to employees as the country moves into the pandemic’s third year.
Parking lot vaccine clinics open in winter
Efforts to vaccinate the public against COVID-19 in Elk Grove started in January when a drive-thru clinic was held in the parking lot of St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church. At the time, vaccines were only offered to first responders, medical workers, and the elderly.
In the following month, an estimated 1,600 vaccine doses were administered at clinics in the parking lots of Cosumnes Oaks High School and Creekside Christian Church. Cosumnes firefighters as well as Elk Grove Unified School District staff and local volunteers operated the clinics when vaccinations were expanded to educators.
Later that spring, eligible adults in Elk Grove were given oppurtunities to be vaccinated at local pharmacies and Kaiser Permanente’s vaccination center near the Kaiser South hospital.
Mayor Singh-Allen overcomes recall campaign
An unsuccessful campaign to remove Elk Grove Mayor Bobbie Singh-Allen from office was launched in May by the activist group, Elk Grove Hmong Americans (EGHA). The effort concluded in October when the group did not meet the deadline to submit their petition paperwork.
The recall attempt was based on EGHA’s allegation that Singh-Allen made derogatory comments that targeted the Hmong community – a claim that she denied.
Singh-Allen joined the 2020 mayoral race after becoming one of several local women to allege they were harassed by associates or supporters of then-Mayor Steve Ly, who became America’s first Hmong mayor four years earlier.
Singh-Allen, who defeated Ly in that election, told the Citizen that the recall’s failure was reflective of voter confidence in her work and abilities.
“They have spoken loud and clear, yet again,” she said. “When Elk Grove elected me in November 2020 by the largest number of votes for mayor in Elk Grove history, they sent a clear message: The voters wanted change.”
City experiences four homicides in 2021
Elk Grove just had one homicide in 2020, but the number of cases arose to four in the following year. Most of these cases led to arrests.
The city’s first homicide occurred at Starfish Way on March 18 when a 36-year-old suspect allegedly shot a person during a late evening argument on the street. Authorities identified the gunman as Marvin Stephney and he turned himself into custody at the Sacramento County Main Jail the following month.
During the early morning of June 29, a 37-year-old man was fatally shot in the parking lot of the Holiday Inn Express at West Stockton Boulevard. Investigators used the Elk Grove police’s Real-Time Information Center to track down and arrest the suspect, Adam Amador later that night.
Elk Grove’s third homicide happened in Old Town Elk Grove on Aug. 15 when A 36-year-old suspect allegedly stabbed a woman to death at a home on Sierra Street. Her alleged assailant, Ricky Sims was later arrested.
This year’s final homicide took place at a parking lot on the 3400 block of Laguna Boulevard in Laguna West when an unknown suspect fatally shot a person there.
Sacramento Zoo considers new home in Elk Grove
Elk Grove’s city staff and the Sacramento Zoological Society announced last September that they are considering the relocation and expansion of the Sacramento Zoo to Elk Grove.
The city and zoological society agreed to spend the following six months studying the feasibility of relocating the zoo to about a 60-acre portion of a 98-acre parcel near the future intersection of Lotz Parkway and Kammerer Road in south Elk Grove.
The zoo’s current, 14-acre site in Sacramento’s William Land Park is considered insufficient in size, and offers extremely limited parking.
A larger zoo would coincide with the zoo’s mission to have animals that it can conserve, and it would also house additional animals that guests are most interested in viewing. An expanded zoo would also provide larger living spaces for the animals.
City sells land for tractor company facility
The Elk Grove City Council in September unanimously approved an agreement for the city to sell 43.7 acres of its 96-acre property on the south side of Grant Line Road to the Kubota Tractor Corp. for $5.1 million.
The city purchased that property for nearly $4.4 million in 2014, and the land was once envisioned by the city for a Major League Soccer stadium.
The property was annexed into the city last June, along with 290 additional acres east of Grant Line Road.
Kubota is currently building its 630,000-square-foot western division headquarters on the property. The facility is scheduled to open late next year.
In a city press release, Elk Grove Mayor Bobbie Singh-Allen described the magnitude of the project for Elk Grove.
“It’s not every day a city attracts $60 million of foreign and domestic investment to its community,” she wrote. “This was a competitive multi-city and state search, and we are pleased to have come out on top and to be able to welcome a fantastic company like Kubota to our city and region.”
Local NASCAR driver wins championship
This year was indeed a memorable one for Elk Grove race car driver Kyle Larson The 29-year-old entered 89 races and won 30 of them.
But, none were as important as Larson’s NASCAR Cup Series race Nov. 7 in Phoenix. He won that race, the season finale and his tenth win in the Cup Series in 2021, to grab the season championship.
This was a team effort to help Larson get that championship, too. With 25 laps to go, he was running in fourth place, but the caution flag came on and the driver pitted. His crew then put on new tires and added fuel in the second-fastest pit stop of the racing season. Larson darted out of pit road in first place and he fought off Martin Truex Jr. over the final 24 laps of the race to grab the checkered flag.
A parade was held for him in Old Town Elk Grove later that month.
Larson will open the 2022 racing season in January where he’ll be a defending champion at the Chili Bowl, the biggest event on that circuit.
