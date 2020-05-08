Strauss Island will be empty and silent this July.
Organizers announced on May 5 that they canceled this year’s Strauss Festival of Elk Grove, due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. This 33-year-old tribute to the music of Johann Strauss Jr. and the dance of 19th century Austria was to be held at Elk Grove Regional Park on July 23-26.
“The Strauss Festival has been an iconic event for the city of Elk Grove for more than three decades,” the festival’s co-chairs Margie Jones and Beth Hedlund said in a joint statement. “Many volunteers spend countless hours during the year before the festival preparing to make the event a high-quality, memorable experience for thousands of people in Elk Grove, the Sacramento region, and beyond.”
The Strauss Festival board decided to cancel this year’s festival because of hardships that prevented the festival’s large cast of dancers from rehearsing.
Sacramento County public health officials issued a stay-at-home order in March to reduce the spread of the coronavirus. Under this order, people are not allowed to have large gatherings outside their homes. This restriction stopped the Strauss Festival dancers from rehearing for nearly two months.
“This means they have missed many hours of time that would have allowed them to learn and to perfect their dance moves,” Jones and Hedlund said.
They noted that even if the county officials lifted the stay-at-home order on May 22, the dancers still wouldn’t have enough time to prepare for the July festival.
Although the organizers considered postponing the festival until this fall, they still do not know when county officials would allow large public gatherings again. This situation also created a challenge for the organizers who have to coordinate matters such as dance practices, technical design, publicity, vendors, and the orchestra.
“When the approval to begin to hold large events is given, will those who are currently involved be available to participate, will people feel comfortable to attend, and will there be weather issues?” Jones and Hedlund said.
The festival’s board and production staff are now planning for next year’s Strauss Festival. They said that the theme of this year’s canceled festival, “Waltzing in Wonderland” will be used again for the 2021 event.
The Strauss Festival was among several Elk Grove festivities that were canceled this year, due the COVID-19 situation and the county’s stay-at-home order. Canceled events include the Elk Grove Western Festival, the Bounty on the Boulevard scholarship fundraiser, and the Early California Days festival.
As of press time, the Elk Grove city staff has not announced their plans for this summer’s Salute to the Red, White, and Blue festival, and the Elk Grove Multicultural Festival.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.